The anticipation heading into this spring for the Cody Filly softball team was palpable.
After rolling through the 4A West on their way to a conference title last year and graduating just one senior from that championship squad, the Fillies were eager to take to the field and defend their crown.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans.
Three weeks into the season Cody, along with three other teams in the West, have yet to toss a pitch thanks to a barrage of spring storms that have hammered the state.
“We have been outside once, and there was still a lot of snow and the field was kind of a mess,” coach Chad Smith said. “I am really proud of the girls and their overall patience with the situation. Their energy is up and they are hauling themselves out of bed at 5 a.m. to get out to the indoor practice facility.”
Soccer games and track and field meets have also been heavily impacted by the spring storms.
While the Cody soccer squads have been able to switch up their schedules to get some games in, most track meets has been canceled or postponed.
Green River and Rock Springs are the only softball teams from the west who have been able to get a conference game in, a 20-19 come from behind victory for the Lady Tigers over the Lady Wolves on March 28.
Teams from the east have managed to get some games in, however.
Cheyenne East is currently in the top of the standings at 2-1, 2-0 in conference play. Wheatland has managed to already play eight games so far this season.
Cody, Kelly Walsh, Natrona and Worland have yet to see any action at all.
“The girls are disappointed, but they are handling it really well,” Smith said. “We’ve been doing batting practice four days a week at the indoor facility starting at 6 a.m. Then we are right back at it at 4 p.m. doing a little more hitting, some pitching and conditioning.”
With 22 Fillies on the team they have had to split into two groups to take batting practice on different days.
Nine of those 22 are seniors this year and didn’t anticipate having to sit out the first weeks of the season and watch their peers from the other side of the state compete.
“They have friends all over the state and hear things from what other teams are doing and how they are going to make up games from the opening season tournament in Cheyenne,” Smith said. “We now have Thunder Basin and Campbell County scheduled for the week we usually have off at the end of the regular season and before the state tournament.”
Along with nine seniors, the Fillies will feature a host of younger talent ready to make another run at a conference title.
“Of our younger girls Summer Nielson is an excellent hitter,” Smith said. “Tarynn and Taydon Schoening are going to help us a lot, and Kamry Lindemann is going to be another great catcher for us in the future.”
Amelia Reinker is a freshman who will look to make an impact.
As a sophomore last season Montana Massey was big at the plate and in the field.
“Sophomore Emma Lindahl is so strong,” Smith said. “She can cut the ball in half.”
Senior first baseman Morgan Evans had a stellar junior season in the infield, and her bat is coming alive in practice.
“She has improved her physical strength and her bat speed has really picked up,” Smith said. “She is starting to pull the ball really well.”
The one time the Fillies were able to get on the field, Massey, Violet Wollschlager, Riley Simone and Ellie Ungrund tossed at least a half inning from the circle.
“Senior Jayma Tuttle, one of our top two catchers, has really improved,” Smith said. “She has gotten a lot more balanced in her stance, is a lot more comfortable and seeing the ball really well.”
That other catcher, junior Katie Brasher, should once again finish the spring as one of the best in the conference, if the Fillies can ever get on the field.
Thursday’s match up with Worland has been moved to Friday thanks to latest storm.
If the weather can stay reasonable, the Fillies are looking at playing around 16 games in just 20 days counting the double headers.
“We have talked about expectations when we finally get going,” Smith said. “We are going to have to knock a bit of rust off. We are really not sure what is going to happen when we finally feel some sunshine on our faces.”
