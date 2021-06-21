Three rodeo athletes from Northwest College competed at the College National Rodeo Finals in Casper last week, wrapping up what coach Del Nose considered a “rebuilding” season.
“They’re good kids,” he said. “Just to be in the position they’re in even through it all.”
But the CNRF is nothing but “big man riding,” Nose said, mentioning that the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association provided all of the bulls for nationals this year. The crowd presence was also not lacking, with pre-ticket sales up 40,000 from 2019, he said.
Northwest’s Austin Hererra took 14th in bull riding. Hererra’s score of 72 was the third-best score in the third go-around. He did not register a score in the other two go-arounds but nearly made the eight-second cut in the second go-around. Had he made it just a second longer on that ride, he would have vaulted into the top five of the final standings.
Hererra missed qualifying for the short go by 1.5 points.
Cody Weeks took 24th in saddle bronc with a score of 79.5. His only scored ride came on the second go-around. That run was tied for fifth best among all individual runs in saddle bronc and was the second-best run during the second go-round.
Powell native Brody Wells, who competes for Clarendon College, tied for 14th in saddle bronc.
Sterling Rogers also competed in bull riding for the Trappers but did not earn a qualifying score.
The Trappers finished the regular season third in the Big Sky Region in the men’s division and fifth in women’s. Herrera took first in the Big Sky for bull riding while Rogers finished third. Weeks took third for saddle bronc.
The Northwest men started off the spring season at the Montana State Spring Rodeo placing second. After struggling at their next rodeo, the Trappers bounced back and placed third at the Miles Community College Rodeo the following weekend.
They finished out their regular season with a second at the University of Providence rodeo and a third at the University of Montana rodeo.
Now the Trappers will turn their attention to amateur and professional rodeos this summer before reconvening for their next season on Aug. 25.
“I’m already looking forward to it,” Nose said.
Rogers, a freshman, is the only one of the national qualifiers who will be returning, but Nose said five or six sophomores will be coming back as well, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nose said he has already had a “really good” recruiting season and is planning to welcome a few more recruits to Powell for campus visits soon.
“The school is behind us 110%,” Nose said. “This past year we’ve seen a lot of other schools where budgets and programs are getting cut.”
