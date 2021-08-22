With the Cody boys tennis team’s sweep of Green River and Rock Springs on Saturday at home, Cody Champlin thinks he and No. 1 doubles partner Mitchell Schwab are starting to gel as a unit.
“We started off just crushing them, but they came back in the second set,” Champlin said of the first match. “It was a fun match.”
The two defeated Green River’s top doubles team 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 as part of a 5-0 win at the Cody Tennis Complex. That afternoon they only dropped two sets en route to a sweep of Rock Springs’ No. 1 doubles team.
“We just need to keep our energy for the whole match,” he said. “When we were playing out of our minds the first set, it’s cause we were moving around just going for stuff.”
He’s hoping to work on his serve and overheads going into a busy week of competition.
The Fillies split their opening matches, falling to Green River 3-2 before defeating Rock Springs 3-0, with the final two matches being rained out, although in both instances Cody was securely in the lead.
Noelle Graham had a strong outing along with Liliana Fink at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought I did pretty well. My serves were nice,” said Graham. “I still just try to have fun, whether it’s a conference game or not.”
The Broncs and Fillies now go on the road, facing Jackson Hole on Tuesday and Sheridan on Saturday. One way the team is preparing for Jackson is simply getting to the ball faster.
“We’ve been doing a lot of fast moving drills,” Graham said.
Coach Jason Quigley stresses how positive it is for his Fillies squad to simply execute at this point in the season.
“We have Jackson on Tuesday, and that will be a long trip for us,” he said. “The goal is to get there and be able to bring our footwork for an hour and a half, two hours, two and a half hours. Whatever it may be and keep that good fight. Embrace the fight, that’s what we’re going with. Our team is pretty good at it, most of them know what we’re after.”
Quigley sees growth among his athletes early on in the season.
“We’ve put the emphasis on footwork,” he said. “Fast feet and fast twitch. Our improvement was better today.”
All in all, coach Quigley feels his crew is following his blueprint for success.
“The most important thing is to gain experience and be ready to peak for regionals,” he said.
Broncs 5, Wolves 0
No. 1 Singles - C.J. Dominick vs Braxton Cordova - 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 Singles - Tade Geving vs Tayon Tirell - 6-3, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Cody Champlin/Mitchell Schwab vs Zach Friel/Jacob Wendel - 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
No. 2 Doubles - William Law/ Micah Idema vs Shawn Arellano/David Ross - 7-5, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles - Joseph Kilpack/Christian Dudrick vs Michael Nieben - 6-2, 6-1
Lady Wolves 3, Fillies 2
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs vs Gabrielle Heiser - 6-1, 7-5
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner vs Megan Counts - 2-6, 3-6
No. 1 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Karina Schoessler vs Alicia Harrison/Ali Brown - 2-6, 7-5, 1-6
No. 2 Doubles - Noelle Graham/Liliana Fink vs Brianna Strauss/Lilian Travis - 6-4, 2-6, 4-6
No. 3 Doubles - Madison Christler/Ellie Wassink vs Kay Schul/Hannah Skinner - 6-1, 6-2
Broncs 5, Tigers 0
No. 1 Singles - C.J. Dominick def. Khristran Sanarez - 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Singles - Tade Geving def. Shiva Yeshlur - 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles - Cody Champlin/Mitchell Schwab def. Jaxon Smith/Tegan Conover - 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - William Law/Micah Idema def. Cameron Ribordy/Zak Fox - 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles - Joseph Kilpack/Christian Dudrick def. Brayden Davies/Landan Atkinson - 6-2, 6-1
Fillies 3, Lady Tigers 0
(2 matches incomplete due to rain out)
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs vs. Karlie Nandrup - 6-2, 3-2 (Rain Out)
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner def. Abby Jones - 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Karina Schoessler def. Isabella Rodriquez/Jayci Palinek - 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - Noelle Graham/Liliana Fink vs. Hallie May/Taytem Woodward - 6-4, 3-0 (Rain Out)
No. 3 Doubles - Madison Christler/Ellie Wassink def. Megan Hollingshead/Timi Hamblin - 6-2, 6-3
