The Cody boys basketball team ran into a buzz saw Thursday night in Casper, falling to No. 2 ranked Kelly Walsh 66-25.
The Broncs followed that up with a close 46-42 conference loss to Riverton on Saturday to drop to 2-7 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.
The Trojans (11-0) started out on fire from the field on Thursday night, drilling their first six field goal attempts, all from three point range, to build an early 18-3 lead.
The Broncs turned things around in the second quarter with a 14-point effort, but couldn’t cool off the hot-shooting Trojans.
“Kelly Walsh shoots the ball really, really well and are very good defensively,” coach Jay McCarten said. “That caused us some fits because every shot we took was contested.”
A triple from Eli Johnston and consecutive buckets by Robby Porter cut into a big Kelly Walsh lead in the second quarter as the Trojans hit a short dry spell in the frame.
A Porter three cut the lead to 37-21 midway through the second, but the Trojans answered with another shot from deep and would end the first half up 42-21.
After a Porter block on one end, Luke Talich connected on a baseline jumper in the third, but that would be the only Cody points in the quarter.
Remy Broussard hit a pair at the line in the fourth as the Trojans outscored Cody 24-4 in the second half.
Porter led the Broncs with seven points on the night. Talich added five, Kamden Niemann four, Johnston three, Wilkins Radakovich two and Broussard two.
“Kelly Walsh can just shoot really well,” Johnston said. “We need to close out a little better on shots, but they just didn’t miss.”
Porter got off to a strong start on Saturday in Riverton (6-4, 1-0) to open up conference play. He was fouled on an offensive board and put back and converted at the line to cut an early Wolverines lead to 12-7 in the first.
A Niemann three cut into the lead even more in the second before senior Blake Beardall drove and kicked to an open Johnston for a triple that tied things up at 17.
“I think our main focus is to attack the paint and look for those kickouts,” Johnston said. “My teammates do a great job of finding me and dishing it out when they attack the paint.”
Mitchell Schwab drove and dished to an open Grady McCarten for three to help Cody to a 23-22 halftime lead and provide a little confidence heading into the second half.
Niemann connected on another shot from beyond the arc near the end of the third quarter as both teams ended up tied 28 heading into the deciding quarter.
Porter hit a timely three to stop a Riverton run in the fourth to tie things back up at 37.
McCarten answered a Riverton triple with under two minutes to go to tie it back up at 40 as things came down to the wire.
“We have some good shooters on this team, but we typically have two guys that shoot well on a given night,” coach McCarten said. “Once we get five or six guys shooting the ball well on a give night we’ll be in good shape.”
With time winding down the Broncs had a couple of chances to open the conference season with a win, but couldn’t quite find the right formula to finish off the Wolverines.
Grady McCarten led the way for Cody with 10 points. Niemann added nine points, Porter eight, Talich seven, Johnston six and Radakovich two.
“I think they are the best team in the conference we are going to face,” Niemann said. “I think we battled pretty well against them, we just made some costly mistakes. Overall we did a great job and it shows we can compete with any team in our conference.”
After six games in the last two weeks, the Broncs will finally have a chance to tweak a couple of things before facing Natrona County on the road Friday, and hosting Rock Springs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s been a difficult two weeks,” coach McCarten said. “We haven’t had a chance to practice a lot. We have a few things we want to put in that we need to put in. We are looking forward to having some time this week.”
