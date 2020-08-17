What a difference one year made for Bridger Brengle.
Brengle, 16, took 14th in goat tying at the National Little Britches Association Rodeo Finals in Guthrie, Okla., in July, and finished 20th in goat tying overall for the year on her horse Fritz.
In 2019 at her first nationals, Brengle took 34th in goat tying.
This year she took 47th in the overall standings for all events out of 674 total competitors.
For the rising junior, it was a noticeable improvement from her Finals performance in 2019. She credited the uptick to dedicated daily practice and pasture riding, but said it still wasn’t the best she is capable of, as she misread the goat’s trajectory when it made a last-second shift.
“I was a little disappointed with it knowing I could have done better,” she said.
Next year, she is shooting for a top-seven finish in goats.
Brengle also competed in barrel racing where she took 60th, as well as pole bending, breakaway, trail and ribbon roping.
“I had some pretty decent runs in barrels,” she said. “I had a pretty good first full run and then my second run didn’t go as planned.”
Brengle competed with Cody local and neighbor Colter Ellis in the ribbon roping event, which is team roping with one member on the ground.
“We got a lot better as the year went on,” Brengle said.
Although the pair didn’t do as well as they hoped in Finals, placing 84th, Ellis and Nathan Ruth of Big Timber, Mont., took 15th in team roping.
“We were pretty stoked about that,” Ellis said.
Powell’s Daniel Rasmussen took 17th in bull riding at Finals and ninth for the season.
Cody local Zain Fitzgerald competed in bull riding at the National High School Rodeo Finals, but did not qualify.
Bridger’s sister Blair Brengle, 15, competed in barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying for her first year at nationals. Blair is currently working on a new barrel horse, which she said held her back a little at Finals.
“With barrel racing I did good,” Blair Brengle said. “I had two pretty fast runs, just nothing fast enough to make it back.”
She also set a personal record time in pole bending.
In breakaway, Blair Brengle nearly qualified for Finals, and said she wants to make this a particular focus next year.
And the sisters were able to do it all despite their father, Jason Brengle, getting a staph infection on their way down to Oklahoma. He had to spend most of the trip in the hospital and wasn’t released until two days after his daughters returned to Cody.
Bridger Brengle said she was competing in so many events this year at Finals she had little spare time to be distracted.
“Just focused on my runs,” she said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, events at the Finals were held farther apart this year for social distancing, and there was no international competitor presence due to travel restrictions, but otherwise the girls said it was a normal experience at the Lazy E Arena.
“I thought it was cool they kept it going this year,” Bridger Brengle said.
The spring season was a bit strange for the Brengles, however, as they were only able to compete in a few spring rodeos. Rodeos that did occur were held outside, which Bridger said played to her favor.
“Especially in barrels, because my horse doesn’t really like indoor arenas,” she said. “He just doesn’t try as hard as when he’s outside.”
She hasn’t missed a beat since nationals, winning barrels at the Cody Nite Rodeo on her birthday. Blair has also fared well at barrels this year with a few top finishes. They also work at Nite Rodeo.
“It’s just a big family up there,” Blair Brengle said.
They will start competing in the next Little Britches season this fall.
The Brengles are sponsored by 307 Real Estate, Buckstitch Canvas, Allart Insurance, 361 Photography, Bear Co. Tire, support which they said makes it possible for the family to travel to nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.