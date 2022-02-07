Lengthening daylight hours have made a difference to water temperatures, insect hatches, ice conditions and trout behavior. It will not be much longer before northwest Wyoming will be putting winter behind us when spring arrives in March. We are already experiencing spring-like conditions when it comes to wind and daytime temperatures. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could return to winter snows and winter conditions for a while longer? Our mountain snowpack could use the additional moisture to maintain river and stream flows this summer.
The warmer temperatures have removed some of the ice on reservoirs around the Big Horn Basin the past week. Beck Lake had plenty of open water where the lake goes under the highway and extended open water along the shoreline on the south side of the highway facing toward New Cody Reservoir. The change in ice conditions is a good time to inform those who moved to Cody and Park County the past several years that ice fishing can be fun – but it can also be fraught with danger.
Ice that is less than 4 inches thick is not safe to walk on. Beck Lake’s open water should be an indicator that the ice seen on the lake may or may not be safe in places. Ice that is thicker than 4 inches will support a person’s weight, but it becomes dangerous when there are several bodies walking or standing on ice less thick than that. Buffalo Bill, New Cody, Beck, Hogan, Luce and the Newton lakes are very popular places to drill holes and fish through the ice. With moderating temperatures, it behooves new ice fishers and even older ones to carry rope, a spud bar or other instrument to check ice thickness before venturing too far out on the ice. Fifty degree temperatures during the day can quickly change how safe ice fishing will be. The rope is to haul someone out of the water should they fall in.
Fishing with a partner, but separating from each other by 20-30 feet gives the partner the chance to “fish” you out should the ice give way. Water temperatures are still cold enough to be shocking when one falls through the ice. The automatic reaction is to gulp air. Don’t.
Wait until your head pops back above the surface first to avoid drowning. Please be aware of ever-changing ice conditions with the mild weather and be safe out there.
For anglers who prefer moving water, the longer daylight hours are providing optimum conditions for the beginning of 2022’s insect hatches. Typically, the hatches that the trout like to take advantage of are blue-winged olives and midges. There are active winter stoneflies, but they emerge on or near the stream banks and are not available as adult prey like blue wings and midges. Hatches of adult midges look like mosquitos for those who are unfamiliar with how to identify midges. Blue wing olives are small mayflies that look like little sailboats floating on the surface due to the fact their wings point upwards over the body like a sail. Both of these insects are at their peak emergence activity late morning to around two o’clock in February.
It is easy to see trout feeding on the surface because there will be noses poking out of the water with rings left behind to give away the fact trout are eating either midges or blue wings. Trout that are feeding on emerging midges or blue wings will give away their feeding preference by showing fins and tails as they capture insects transforming from the pupae or nymphal stage into full-fledged adults. It is up to the angler to figure out which stage of the hatch and which insect the trout are keying on, as both are visible to anglers. This can be exciting fly fishing and it pays to be prepared by carrying the flies recommended below in your fly boxes. If you can’t see how to tie on smaller flies, a pair of magnifying glasses makes this no longer a problem.
Flies that are used to match the adults midges floating on the surface can be the Matt’s midge, Griffith’s gnat, CDC caddis and elk hair caddis with either black or dark olive bodies. Longer leaders and drag-free presentations are a must when the trout are sipping adults, or lying inches below the surface and picking up the helpless emerging insects. Some of the best blue wing olive patterns are olive parachutes, compara duns and parachute Adams in the colors blue, purple, gray or medium olive. Emergent fly patterns that work well fished right under the surface down to 12 inches deep are RS2s, sparkle duns, non-weighted hare’s ear nymphs, non-weighted pheasant tails and midge pupae patterns that are also non-weighted. Hook size can be Nos. 18-22.
Small strike indicators work well when fishing that 12-inch water column just below the surface. Anglers can also drop the emerger imitations recommended above below one of the dry fly patterns suggested to use during the hatches and when the trout are actively feeding at or near the surface. Again, 9-12 foot leaders with tippet size 5X or 6X are best for the smaller flies and for the tippet size used when dropping the emergent fly imitations below a dry. The angler will usually see a trout sip the floating adult fly patterns, but will not always see when a trout picks up the flies fished below the surface. A tip that helps me is to keep an eye on the dry fly or indicator. When either of those stop, go under, or bounce a bit, there’s a 99% possibility that the dropper fly has been accepted by a trout. Don’t forget to set the hook.
