There is a lot going on in the fishing world in the Cody/Yellowstone area. Now that rivers and streams cleared a couple of weeks ago and the water levels are dropping, there has been an increase in happy anglers. Lower flows keep the trout from spreading out too much and have been keeping them concentrated into the more likely places anglers are used to finding them during the summer and fall months. These places would be deep pools, or long eddies, where the current is not too swift and in what is called pocket water that are nothing more than smaller pools created by large boulders, fallen trees and other material that provide shelter and the ability to have food pass by at any time of the day.

