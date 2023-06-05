The Cody Legion baseball team lost two tight games to AA Sheridan on Saturday, after dominating Lander a few days earlier.
The Cubs are now 9-12 overall and host Lovell on Tuesday at 5 and 7 p.m.
Sheridan 8, Cody 6
Cody fought back after falling down by five runs early, but the Troopers still pulled out the win late.
“The biggest difference in the two Sheridan games was that we gave them too many free passes and they took advantage of it,” coach Beau White said. “The frustrating part of those games was we were competitive enough offensively and defensively to potentially win both games, but we have to limit free passes on the mound.”
Singles by Trey Thomasson, Trey Schroeder and Dominic Phillips scored a run in the first, but Sheridan led 6-1 after three innings.
The Cubs added a run in the fourth on singles by Jace Jarrett and William Duke. In the fifth they came back to tie it. Eli Johnston and Jarrett hit singles in the inning, Schroeder a double and Phillips a triple.
The Troopers final two runs came in the sixth. Cody got two on in the seventh but wouldn’t score.
Jarrett and Schroeder went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Phillips 2-4.
Carlson started the game on the mound, giving up six runs on four hits through 2 1/3 innings. Duke went 3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits for the loss. Kaiden Kondelis closed the game, throwing 2/3 of an inning.
Sheridan 10, Cody 9
The second game of the day went back and forth until the final inning.
The Cubs went up 3-1 in the second, which had singles by Ben Reinker, Myles Bailey and Schroeder and a sac bunt by Carlson.
Sheridan took a 4-3 lead in the fifth but the Cubs put up five in the sixth to go up 8-4. There were four walks, one hit batter a single by Thomasson and double by Phillips.
An error in the sixth helped Sheridan score the leading run to make it 9-8, but once again Cody came back, tying it in the seventh on a single by Carlson, sac bunt by Duke and single by Thomasson.
Sheridan scored the winning run in the bottom of the frame.
Thomasson went 2-4, as Cody had seven hits.
Reinker started the game, going 5 innings and giving up four runs on six hits. Jarrett pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed five runs on one hit. Bailey took the loss, giving up one run on two hits in the seventh.
Cody 21, Lander 4
Cody defeated the Lander Legends 21-4 in its opener on Thursday. It’s Landers first year having a Legion team in several seasons.
The Cubs got things started in the first inning when Jace Jarrett singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. A third scored on an error.
In the second inning, Myles Bailey started things off with a solo homer to left. The Cubs scored seven more in the frame, which included doubles by Thomasson (two) and Jarrett and a single by Bailey.
Cody put up 10 runs in the third inning. William Duke and Kondelis had doubles, and Thomasson, Jack Schroeder and Duke singles.
“We were very aggressive on the bases and that helped us put numerous base runners in scoring position,” White said. “Our offense put a lot of pressure on their defense because we were able to barrel a lot of baseballs.”
Lander scored two runs in the third and fourth.
Cody had 13 hits. Thomasson went 3-for-4, Jarrett 2-2, and Duke, Bailey and Trey Schroeder 2-3.
Trey Schroeder went 4 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out six.
“Trey Schroeder did a great job pitching with the lead and making them swing the bats,” White said. “The defense was solid behind him.”
Cody 15, Lander 7
Cody started off strong again in the second game, scoring six in the first inning. Three of those runs were scored on a shot over the left field fence by Wyatt Carlson.
After giving up seven runs in the bottom of the inning to trail 7-6, the Cubs tied it in the second on a sac fly by Carlson.
The Cubs took the lead for good with four runs in the third. Trey Schroeder had a double, Townsend Bailey, Myles Bailey and Johnston singles and Jarrett a sac fly.
A double by Thomasson scored another run in the fourth.
In the fifth a triple by Thomasson made it 13-7. He would score on an error and a single by Jack Schroeder brought in the final run.
Cody finished with 11 hits on the day. Thomasson went 2-3 and Johnston 2-4.
Thomasson earned the victory on the mound. He went five innings, allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out six. Myles Bailey threw 1/3 of an inning, giving up no runs or hits.
“In the second game, they came out after we scored 6 runs and scored 7 of their own,” White said. “Trey Thomasson settled in over the next four innings and was able to limit them and our offense responded with several runs of support for him.”
