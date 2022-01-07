The Cody Broncs basketball team fended off a furious comeback by visiting Lovell on Friday night to get a 55-50 win for its second win in as many nights.
The Broncs led 44-21 heading into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs put together a 29-point effort in the final frame.
Eli Johnston hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Grady McCarten added 12 points as well in the win for Cody.
