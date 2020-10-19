The Oct. 3 Run for Hope, put on by the Cody chapter of Soroptimist International, was a success, drawing 96 participants across the 5K and 10K runs.
The Run is the sole way the Soroptimists fund the Lainey Cole Memorial Cancer Fund. The Fund helps Park County women who have been diagnosed with cancer pay for treatment and other expenses.
Sixty-three-year-old Kevin Pfefferle took home the blue ribbon in the 10K with a time of 42:04, finishing ahead of second-place finisher Quin Carpenter by more than 4 minutes.
The top finish from the women in the race was by 31-year-old Kristin Turner who ran it in 56:50. Twenty-one people participated in the race in total.
The 5K saw many more participants, 75 in total. The oldest – 76-year-old Gary Joy – and youngest – 10-year-old Kenna Livingston – competitors both ran in the 5K.
Fifteen-year-old Cameron Carpenter got the top spot on the podium in the 5K with a time of 19:53, while the top female finisher was 22-year-old Karissa Guertin who ran the race in 22:02.
Results are listed.
10K
Men
Overall
Kevin Pfefferle, 63, 42:04
Quin Carpenter, 15, 46:20
Earl Melton, 45, 50:43
John Housel, 67, 57:02
Gabe Kast, 17, 57:07
19 and under
Quin Carpenter, 15, 46:20
Gabe Kast, 17, 57:07
Aiden Jones, 15, 1:00:19
Lasterlin Hanway, 16, 1:01:20
Theo Enos, 18, 1:15:51
40-49
Earl Melton, 50:43
60-69
Kevin Pfefferle, 63, 42:04
John Housel, 67, 57:02
John Patton, 62, 1:38:04
Women
Overall
Kristin Turner, 31, 56:50
Cathy Roes, 34, 58:53
Shelley Melton, 47, 1:00:28
Kayla Swank, 23, 1:05:53
Kristen Hendershot, 52, 1:16:38
20-29
Kayla Swank, 23, 1:05:53
Stephanie Gabriel, 29, 1:18:09
30-39
Kristin Turner, 31, 56:50
Cathy Roes, 34, 58:53
40-49
Shelley Melton, 47, 1:00:28
50-59
Kristen Hendershot, 52, 1:16:38
Laura Wilderman, 55, 1:48:22
60-69
Gail Nace, 65, 1:48:51
5k
Men
Overall
Cameron Carpenter, 15, 19:53
Randall Nielson, 11, 19:55
Townsend Bailey, 12, 21:54
Myles Bailey, 13, 22:04
Carter Gail, 12, 22:23
19 and under
Cameron Carpenter, 15, 19:53
Randall Nielson, 11, 19:55
Townsend Bailey, 12, 21:54
Myles Bailey, 13, 22:04
Carter Gail, 12, 22:23
20-29
Andrew Guertin, 22, 22:30
Samuel Hummel, 26, 27:35
30-39
Andrew Wlachin, 32, 27:11
Brian Spychalski, 35, 53:11
James Belel, 35, 53:14
40-49
Garrett Growney, 47, 22:35
Erik Wood, 41, 25:34
Matt Hall, 45, 30:36
Andrew Simone Call, 45, 56:04
60-69
Steve Shearer, 60, 45:15
Rich Cook, 68, 51:02
Bill Joy, 65, 56:14
Raymond Lee, 60, 56:15
70 and over
Allan Ennis, 70, 31:29
Gary Joy, 76, 35:24
Jon Cole, 72, 56:12
Women
Overall
Karissa Guertin, 22, 22:02
Michela Morrissey, 23, 23:27
Joy Mcneil, 49, 25:11
Karen Stinson, 45, 27:19
Karen Hughes, 28, 28:22
19 and under
Kenna Livingston, 10, 45:14
Sylvan Beasley, 12, 45:17
Ember Beasley, 13, 48:08
20-29
Karissa Guertin, 22, 22:02
Michela Morrissey, 23, 23:27
Karen Hughes, 28, 28:22
Melody Longwell, 29, 31:58
Julia Miner, 25, 56:09
30-39
Amy Skates, 36, 28:27
Sarah Kincheloe, 34, 29:01
Tiffani Bletnen, 32, 29:07
Marian Miears, 35, 30:15
Lori Swanta, 32, 31:29
40-49
Joy Mcneil, 49, 25:11
Karen Stinson, 45, 27:19
Trudi Clark, 49, 29:28
Sara Bailey, 45, 31:30
Patricia Lovell, 42, 34:35
50-59
Lindsay Wiener, 50, 30:52
Dana Harrington, 55, 48:19
Lisa Anderson, 50, 49:07
Karine Aure, 50, 49:07
Loma Kindeloe, 55, 50:09
60-69
Cindy Grosskopf, 65, 32:15
Kathy Morgan, 60, 45:12
Pam Smith, 60, 48:27
Adele Nemitz, 65, 50:48
Carol Kary, 66, 50:53
70 and older
Nancy Hoffman, 70, 36:05
Donni Hall, 70, 51:07
