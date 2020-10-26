Tara Joyce, the sophomore transfer from California, quickly proved herself to be one of the fastest swimmers in the state since she started swimming for the Fillies.
Lately, she’s proven herself to be one of the fastest swimmers in the entire history of the state.
She did so again this weekend at the conference meet in Worland, where she broke her own state record in the 500 free by nearly five seconds and broke a 21-year-old record held by Buffalo’s Katie Peck in the 200 free. Joyce, for her part, has been nonchalant about breaking records older than she is.
“I was very happy to perform so well at conference,” she said. “I am hoping that by state I will be able to perform even better. I was honestly surprised by the times I got.”
Joyce didn’t stop with individual records. She swam the third leg on the 200 medley relay team with Megan and Ally Boysen and Brylee Allred. The team set a new Fillies and conference record in the event, smashing the school record by almost two seconds.
She also swam the anchor leg of 400 free relay, with the Boysen sisters and Paige Bower, the whole group setting a conference and school record in that event.
Despite the record-setting performances from the Fillies, Cody finished second to Buffalo in the conference meet, due to a combination of roster depth and swimming in different pools.
In Worland, the Filly swimmers were dominant, consistently finding themselves ahead of their competition and not getting pushed in the pool. Splitting the conference meet into two locations also made it difficult to know exactly where everyone fell in the placing, as they had to wait for results to be transmitted between the pools.
“We were sitting there and we didn’t know what the top times were,” said coach Emily Swett. “It was super weird to have that unknown to it.”
Even with the Cody swimmers being in different pools and not really getting in any end-of-season rest, the Fillies still had 25 personal records at the conference meet, and with some rest before state, they plan on being faster.
“Going into state, I think we are all just really excited. We had some really good relay times at conference and all of us are very excited to see how we race against other teams at state,” said Ally Boysen. “Personally, I’m just excited to be able to race against other girls and be able to push myself against them.”
Swimmers and the coach are concerned about if the state meet will still be held in Laramie, or at all. Coronavirus cases are spiking around the state, and Laramie County has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the state. Still, the Fillies are holding out hope and making plans to compete.
“Hopefully state will go through,” said junior Tayleigh Hopkin. “As a team, I think we do a great job being safe and wearing our masks.”
WHSAA has not yet announced any changes to the time or location of the state meet. As of Monday morning, it is still being held Nov. 5-7 at Laramie High School.
3A Absaraka West Conference Championships
Teams – 1) Buffalo, 324; 2) Cody, 311 (other team scores not available)
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay – 1) Megan Boysen, Brylee Allred, Tara Joyce, Ally Boysen, 1:54.20
200 free – 1) T. Joyce, 1:53.83; 3) Paige Bower, 2:08.95; 7) Taylen Stinson. 2:20.25
200 IM – 3) Kelly Joyce, 2:33.29; 6) Kelsey Pomajzl, 2:36.87; 10) Mahayla Allred, 2:42.73
50 free – 2) A. Boysen, 25.79 ; 5) Tayleigh Hopkin, 26.58; 12) Sage Ellsbury, 30.19; 16) Zelma Rudd, 32.42; 22) Clara Christensen, 38.66
1-meter diving (11 dives) –5) Aspen Kalkowski, 269.75; 8) Joy Woods, 218.85
100 fly – 2) M. Boysen, 1:06.42; 6) B. Allred, 1:10.48; 12) Pomajzl, 1:14.13
100 free – 3) A. Boysen, 57.00; 4) Hopkin, 1:00.22; 16) Emma Cook, 1:08.38; 18) Adrian Wood, 1:09.21; 21) Christensen, 1:30.27
500 free – 1) T. Joyce, 5:12.77; 2) Bower, 5:47.65; 7) M. Allred, 6:28.64; 13) Allie Ennist, 7:15.25
200 free relay – 2) B. Allred, Pomajzl, Bower, Hopkin, 1:48.86
100 back – 2) M. Boysen, 1:05.47; 10) Stinson, 1:15.40; 15) Ellsbury, 1:21.19; 16) Rudd, 1:22.01
100 breast – 2) B. Allred, 1:11.54; 8) Cook, 1:20.63; 9) K. Joyce, 1:21.59; 10) Adrian Wood, 1:22.37
400 free relay – 1) Bower, M. Boysen, A. Boysen, T. Joyce, 3:48.96
