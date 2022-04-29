The Cody Fillies softball team jumped on visiting Worland early on Friday afternoon, putting up 12 runs in the first inning in a dominating 24-3 victory.
Filly pitcher Violet Wollschlager threw four consecutive scoreless innings before giving up three runs in the fifth, two of them earned, to get the win in the circle.
She also helped her own cause with a pair of hits, two RBIs and scored four times.
Riley Simone finished the game with three RBIs on two hits and scored three times for Cody.
Second baseman Taydon Schoening also collected two hits, walked twice and scored three times for the Fillies.
