Heat has caught up to the fisheries in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Montana and other western states.
As of July 19, Yellowstone issued a statement declaring high water temperatures and low stream flows have prompted fishing closures on all rivers and streams inside the Park boundaries.
Fishing will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to sunrise. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Anglers will be allowed to fish from sunrise to 2 p.m. on Yellowstone Lake. Other lakes inside the Park will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in its fishing regulations booklet. If you don’t have a copy, you can read more about this on Yellowstone’s website for visitors.
The reason for the closure? Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days and flows on many rivers are approaching historic lows. These conditions are extremely stressful and can be fatal to fish. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and high water temperatures.
Anglers are advised to fish during the coolest times of the day and to land fish (mostly trout, grayling and whitefish exist inside the Park) quickly. Do not play hooked fish to exhaustion. It is advised that all anglers handle fish in the water, not out of the water, as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the Park’s fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams if conditions worsen.
I mentioned these same precautions in last week’s column too, so those of us who prefer to hook and release trout can do our part to reduce trout mortality not just inside Yellowstone, but also on the east side of Yellowstone in our Cody Country trout rivers and streams that are also exhibiting the same low flow conditions and temperature problems from the heat.
To prevent playing fish to exhaustion, please use the heaviest leader or tippet material possible. Leaders and tippet strengths of 8 pounds or higher do a great job of landing trout fast. Leaders and tippets that are less than 5 pound breaking strength do not. Using these higher strength fly leaders or the same strength line for spinning reels aids in putting pressure on the trout, whitefish or grayling as soon as the hook is set.
I realize that everyone enjoys the tug and the run of a fish once hooked. Trout survive best in water with temperatures well below 68 degrees, so this is not the summer to whoop and holler while letting a fish burn line off your reels for several minutes or longer. A trout of any size can be fought and put in a net in less than two minutes. Playing a trout longer than that practically guarantees a dead fish.
Fish caught should stay in the water to keep their gills covered so they can breathe and recover faster from the exertion of fighting the hook. Keeping them in the net and in a moderate current facing upstream also ensures a faster recovery time.
Our Wyoming Game and Fish Department has worked very hard to provide and maintain excellent wild, native and trophy trout fisheries outside of Yellowstone National Park. Many of us live in the area to enjoy this marvelous resource so readily available in the Absaroka, Beartooth and Bighorn mountains’ rivers and streams. It behooves all of us to wear our conservation hats when times get tough on the fishery. Anglers can – and should be – part of the solution, not the problem.
