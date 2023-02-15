Back when I was mustered out of the Air Force in January 1967, and before Sandi and I were an item, my BFF was a 120-pound male German Shepherd dog with uncanny or even humanlike intelligence.
When I left the A.F., he came home with me. If I’d have thought the church would have allowed it, he probably would have been one of my groomsmen at our wedding.
One night when we were out for our nightly walk through Kearney, Neb., some dude with California plates stopped to talk to us. I guess Shane was about 5 years old then. This dude offered a princely sum for him as this character claimed to have Rin Tin Tin’s papers and owned his grandson, which didn’t turn out so well. He wanted to use Shane for a stud dog and use those papers to claim him as RTT’s grandson to make more money. Shane was that good looking and had perfect conformation, looking almost exactly like old RTT. Sorry, but some things have no price!
Shane was super smart. He learned to open doors that opened inward by taking the door knob in his mouth, twisting the knob and falling backwards. Left alone in the car or truck with the window partially cracked for fresh air, he figured out how to force the window all the way down. Then he’d hop out and come and find us. He would retrieve pheasants and other small game, feathered or furred. He knew when to be there and when to be absent. And, more importantly, he would die for either me or Sandi, although he didn’t pay any attention to her commands if I were around. If I were there, I was the boss, period.
He was with us on our honeymoon, riding all those thousands of miles in the back seat of our 2-year-old Oldsmobile convertible. He lived with us in Nebraska, Kansas, California and Montana. I buried him on a lonely overlook high above a wild part of the Madison River with a view to die for. He enjoyed running loose up there and now his spirit, if dogs have such, is free to enjoy it for eternity. Did I say that I loved that dog or tell you that his mere presence kept Sandi safe from a couple of potentially harmful situations out in California when I was at work?
One situation involved a gang of bikers parked on our porch and another involved an overly enthusiastic door-to-door salesman that almost lost his manhood to the dog. That dude was lucky the screen door was locked that day.
Did I mention that he saved my bacon a couple of times when I’d screwed up?
Back before the military, if one can call the Air Force military, while I lived at home and was still in elementary school, we had a small dog that was part Brittany spaniel and part spitz cross. She was the family dog since I was 10 or 12 or so and passed while Sandi and I were living in Montana. She was my first dog.
When we lived in Montana, we lived out by Shed’s bridge in a tiny trailer 8 feet wide and 35 feet long. Behind that we had kennels that at one time had 17 dogs in it. There were several German Shepherds and Toy Apricot Poodles. I hated that little poodle stud dog of Sandi’s and so did Shane, but showing remarkable restraint, Shane never ate him or corrected his behavior in a violent manner. He could have, easily enough.
We never had any trouble selling the pups of either breed, but the German Shepherds went faster than the toy poodles, if memory serves. Once we kept one of the Shepherd pups, a full blonde beauty of a female, all blonde with no other markings we had thought to use for a line breeding experiment, until an alleged friend recently transplanted from Illinois begged her away from us and then destroyed her in a moment of anger when she did something he didn’t like. No friend, no more.
After we moved into Bozeman we kept our foundation female, a silver German Shepherd we called “Shoni,“ and we picked up a beagle we named Beauregard after some obscure Southern general. Due to a chance acquaintance with a young boy, all of 10 or 12 years old, who’d recently lost his father and took a shine to Bo, I eventually gave him the beagle and they lived happily ever after chasing rabbits across eastern Montana, I guess. At least that’s what his mom told me.
We replaced Bo with a full-blooded Plott puppy we named Rowdy. By this time I was hanging with old Mike and his crew of 25 or 30 cat and coon hounds. So I guess I thought I needed a real hound myself. But the company I was employed with decided to move me into Wyoming to correct some personnel problems they were having and I had to leave Rowdy with another supposed friend. He left the dog alone for three days in an enclosed porch and was apparently surprised when the dog tore the place up trying to get out to find a place to dump and maybe water and food. So he shot the dog because of his own stupidity. Again, no friend, no more.
We brought Shoni with us and she guarded our young son, Greg, like he was her own. Eventually she started having heart attacks and we had to put her down.
The next pup was a setter/shorthair female that was the most phenomenal bird dog I’d hunted over to date. Before she was 1 year old she’d flushed and retrieved over three dozen pheasants over at the Yellowtail. But she developed epilepsy in her second year and we had to put her down. We graduated to Labradors and had a excellent male we simply called “Black Dog” or “Dog” when appropriate.
Then came the Brittany spaniel pup we traded for at a buckskinner’s camp up at Burgess Junction. She was show breeding, but turned out to be a great grouse dog and even better duck retriever. She actually taught the Labrador how to retrieve ducks and that’s a whole “nuther” story. When she passed, we replaced her with another hunting lineage spaniel of the same breed. Both of those dogs were exemplary hunters.
The last one, Dutchess, was bitten by a rattler when we were living up on Line Creek and even after Ray, the vet in Bridger, changed her blood out and gave her medications while keeping her for a week or maybe a bit more, told me when she came home with us, “That snake killed her. It may be a few weeks or even months, but she’s not going to live much longer.” He was right. She died a few weeks after we moved into our present house in Cody back in 2003. She simply went to sleep one Saturday night and hemorrhaged to death in her sleep.
Bandit was her running mate, if you can envision a Mutt and Jeff scenario. Bandit was an oversized chocolate-colored Chesapeake Bay retriever I bought as a weanling from a friend in Powell. Great companion and bird dog, 130 pounds of furry love and a hard worker. I had to personally retrieve a few ducks from the river while she swam alongside and watched, but after that she figured it out, she did all right. Since we felt she needed company we picked up another Labrador female from a litter a game warden working over at Shell hatchery had. Called her Apache.
Five years later we had to put Apache down and within months, Bandit passed. For the next time we wound up with a shorthair we purchased from a local farmer whose female had thrown a large litter. We named her Sgt. Pepper. She eventually developed into a better than average bird dog, but hated the water. Still she was a great house and companion dog, but developed epilepsy and had to be put down by the time she was 6 years old. Really ticked me off, two of my best bird dogs, both of the same breed, screwed up by epilepsy. What are the odds?
Aside from Apache and another Labrador lame brain named Jed, they were all great dogs and loved by our family unreservedly. Unashamedly, we are dog people, and yet not afraid to discipline and train, sometimes making the harder decisions, yet each of those animals were more than just “pets” to us. Yet, of all those canines, if I could have one back and keep him forever, it would be my BFF Shane, the German Shepherd.
Damn, I miss that dog.
