The saga continues about our famous grizzly bear mama, number 399 and her four cubs, made famous by doting press releases and tales of garbage thefts and chicken coop raids in downtown Jackson and the accompanying rural areas. Get ready to start hearing in the upcoming years sympathetic stories from the media about all types of problems her overgrown kiddies are going to be involved in, and it’s all our fault. Ours, collectively, by complicity with an overzealous press. Granted, we haven’t heard much about them lately, simply because they’re probably hibernating now, but soon enough the nearly grown cubs will be on their own, sans adult bear supervision, and then all bets are off, behavior-wise.
How is it our fault, you ask? It’s simple. Because those bears have been treated like royalty, or spoiled rich children, by most everyone involved in their celebrity lifestyle, including Yellowstone Park management. Why else do you think those five bears weren’t trapped and trundled off to some remote wilderness where they could be natural bears instead of trash-feeding rogues in training? They’ve become the Paris Hiltons of park bears.
But, to have a bit of realistic compassion here, any bear momma having more than two cubs to raise is a wonderment. And a tremendous strain on the old gal. Unlike many other woodland creatures, it’s my belief, through observation and the authentic oral evidence of others, that both of our native species of bears, as carnivorous predators and scavengers, can actually reason. As in they can actually assess a situation and think things through. They’re like oversized raccoons with a personality disorder.
To me it’s as obvious as a pig in a punch bowl that with four cubs, momma is going to look for the easiest, most procurable source of food stuffs for her kiddies. Ergo, garbage dumpsters in campgrounds, in Jackson proper and surrounding populated rural areas. Not to mention the raids on chicken coops. This is how the cubs are learning to live, with no fear of humans.
I don’t blame the old gal. Life for a mama bear gets wearisome. Between trying to feed all four of her miscreant cubs and keep them safe from highway traffic and well-meaning humans like amateur nature photographers, overly ignorant tourists and snoopy biologists, there are roving wolf packs and even the occasional mountain lion and, especially, amorous grizzly boars to protect the cubs from.
I’m no bear expert, but for what it’s worth, here’s what I’ve learned about bears based on living and interacting with them, both blacks and grizzlies, or in their vicinity over the last 60 years and having spent inordinate amounts of time watching, studying and avoiding confrontations with them. I even used to hunt them when legal, and I had a tag. I admired their intelligence and fortitude beyond all other so-called big game trophies. For me, to kill a bear in fair chase, on the ground and on their terms, was the supreme accomplishment in a hunter’s life.
More than anybody else, I admired and studied the great bear killers of old, like Morris Tolifison or Oregon’s fabled “Timber Savage.” I absolutely worshipped Hosea Sarber who, during his active years, probably killed more big brownies than anyone else in history using a model 95 Winchester in .30-06 caliber. At one time this was what, or who, I wanted to be like.
Not so much anymore. The killing has lost its meaning, and angus beef can be purchased at the local grocery more inexpensively than chasing ursine trophies over hill and dale. These days I really enjoy just watching them and occasionally trying to interact with them. I used to bump into several, mostly grizzlies, each summer while wandering the high country with a fishing pole. Maybe it’s why I sleep so lightly?
On the other hand, from a more pragmatic viewpoint, there are few meats, maybe cougar, that eat as well as a fat young black bear in a berry patch. Plus bear fat can be rendered and, without going into it, is a true miracle oil. For baking pastries, nothing I know of can equal it. And it can be used to season everything from a rifle barrel’s bore to waterproofing leather boots. I’m talking about blacks here because I’ve never munched on a griz backstrap broiled over a campfire, although I understand it’s been done.
Back in the day, black bears were so disrespected by our Game and Fish suits that black bear tags came free with your elk tag, no charge. Before that they were considered vermin. It was only after several concerned bear hunters started lobbying our G&F that they began to understand that hunters would pay decent money to hunt not just grizzlies but their smaller cousins also. Now griz are off the table, hunting-wise, but blacks have an increasing number of hunters interested in pursuing them for their trophy value. Unfortunately most black bear trophies are killed over rancid baits and, due to that diet, lack the culinary properties that would elevate them to table fare.
I have only twice in my life seen a sow packing three cubs that weren’t the subject of a TV documentary, albeit two cubs seem to be more common. I’ve read that the reason multiple cubs are not seen more often is cub survivability. When multiple cubs are born, usually one or even more are lost to predators, natural causes in the environment, or boars that kill the cubs so their momma comes into estrus more rapidly and they can implant their genes. Apparently blacks and griz, though unlike in many behavioral areas, act quite similarly in this matter.
I’ve also been told by reliable sources that up in Alaska, more dominant female grizzlies with cubs will kill smaller, less dominant sows and their cubs in territorial disputes. Maybe that happens down here too, we just don’t hear about it. In the natural world, survival is messy.
Albeit, some male bears, both blacks and griz, are opportunists that kill cubs to eat. I’ve twice seen male grizzlies hunt down and kill black bear cubs and devour them, then go hunting for the cub’s mother, ostensibly for another meal. On the bright side, when the number of cubs is reduced to one, even less dominant momma bears can usually handle that. With multiples they usually lose one or two.
Or so I’ve been told by those folks with all the letters after their last names.
Plus, Jackson’s not the only burg to have a grizzly momma with four cubs raiding the dumpsters right in town. Apparently there’s another very fertile mother grizzly up in northern Montana working her range around one or two of the adjacent towns by Glacier Park and she has four cubs also. Because of the uniqueness of the situation, the bears are mostly left to roam and raid as they will. Just like down here.
I don’t know about you, but to me there is nothing cute about all of this. It just reads as a future disaster in the making. Artificial manipulation of their place in our world is asking for trouble for both us, the manipulators, and the bears. And bears, being bears, will be bears and do bear things and that runs counter to most everything our ultimately to be civilized ancestors staked their future DNA on.
Of course, that’s just one educationally challenged columnist’s opinion.
