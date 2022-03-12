breaking
Cody girls fall to Cheyenne East in state basketball championship
The Cody girls basketball team fell 51-41 to defending state champion Cheyenne East on Saturday night at the Casper Events Center in the 4A state title game.
Molly Hays scored 13 points and Reece Neimann 12 for Cody.
Cheyenne East led wire to wire, jumping out to a 6-3 lead in the first quarter and led 14-9 at the end of the first half as both teams struggled to get anything going on offense.
A Reece Niemann drive and finish cut the lead to 23-19 in the third, but three consecutive triples from the Lady T-Birds helped stretch the lead to 36-24 lead heading into the fourth frame.
Hays cut the lead to eight with under a minute to go, but Cheyenne East put the Fillies away at the free throw line and the Lady T-Bird defense stood strong in the final minutes.
Kennedi Niemann finished with eight points for the Fillies. Izzy Radakovich added three, Victory Buck three and Ally Boysen two.
