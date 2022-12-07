The Yellowstone Quake had the lead in the third period of both games against Butte at home this weekend, but couldn’t hold on in either contest as the Cobras left Cody with two tight wins.
The Quake (8-13-2-1) fell 4-2 to the Cobras (12-10-1-0) on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday.
“We’re just young and ran out of gas,” coach Ryan Theros said. “They need to realize in junior hockey it doesn’t matter if you are up a goal, two goals, three goals, you have to finish.”
The Quake had plenty of opportunities on Friday with Butte racking up the penalty minutes in the first period, and Zac Orwig was able to take advantage and send one in at the 14:41 mark.
He was assisted by Teagan Scheurer.
After the Cobras tied things up at 1 in the second, the Quake took another lead early in the third as Cole Fenske found Scheurer for his eighth goal of the season to put the Quake up 2-1.
Butte tied things up at the 11:54 mark on a power play goal and racked up two more scores late to get away with the 4-2 win.
“There is nothing we haven’t improved on yet,” Theros said. “There is so much I am throwing at them in practice, everyone is buying into it and they are all-around better players. Now it’s trying to last a whole game doing all of those things.”
The Quake again took a 1-0 lead on Saturday as Wyatt O’Donoghue and Fenske hooked up with Scheurer for his ninth goal of the season.
Butte answered an a power play goal in the second to tie things up, but Fenske put the Quake back up 2-1 on a power play goal of his own on a night where power play opportunities were rare for either team.
With everything tied up at 2 in the third, Benjamin Kluza scored on an assist from P.J. Comose and the Quake had the lead early in the third period for the second consecutive night.
But again the Cobras struck back, sneaking in a pair of goals in the final five minutes to get the 4-3 win.
Steven Kelley was in the net for Yellowstone on Saturday, stopping 49 of 53 shots.
“In certain games when you are up a goal, you don’t necessarily have to score another goal, you have to be aware of the situation,” Theros said. “I’m not too upset about it though, they are hungry to keep scoring.”
At the end of weekend it was a pair of losses and the Quake lost a spot in the standings, but building on the positives is a goal as the season goes on.
“Since we are so young there is a lot more to learn for our team than other teams in the league,” Theros said. “The younger teams are going to start to develop and gain some steam down the road if they are being taught the right way. We are going to be a completely different team by the end of the year than what we are now.”
The Quake recently added a couple of more pieces to the puzzle, including local Tyler Kramer, who was a practice player for Theros during his last stint with the Quake.
“He is a power forward with a big body and brings the physical part of the game,” Theros said. “He brings an energy to the bench and to the locker room and he can help the younger guys along explaining why we are doing what we are doing because he has seen it before.”
The Quake have one more road trip to first-place Gillette this weekend before heading to 2022 NA3HL Showcase in Minnesota.
