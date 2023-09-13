The Yellowstone Quake fought through some growing pains and frustrating penalties to start their 2023 campaign, falling to the Great Falls Americans in two games on Friday and Saturday on the road.
Yellowstone (0-2) attempted to make a fresh start after missing the playoffs last year and finishing seventh of eight teams in the North American 3 Hockey League’s frontier division with a record of 13-28-4. The Quake suffered a tight 5-4 loss in game one and its second of the young season the next day, 5-3.
“The first game kind of sunk at our fingertips,” new head coach Don Babineau said. “We only have five returning skaters and one returning goaltender (we) replaced, 15 to 16 guys, so it’s definitely new blood and our guys were just kind of getting used to the flow of things. I think as far as the competitive nature (of the team) it’s definitely not going anywhere.”
Yellowstone’s debut was a hot start on the ice with three unanswered goals in the first two periods.
Sebe Perez of Tuscon, Ariz., found the back of the net first at the 17 minute, 38 second mark with assists by Max Roastert of River Falls, Wisc., and Daxton Burdak of Chaska, Mnn. Forward Zach Orwig of Bettendorf, Iowa, followed with the next score off another assist by Roastert. Forward Joey Good of Toledo, Ohio, then put his squad up three goals with assists by Caderi Miller of Plymouth, Minn., and Wesley Amos of Riverton in the second period.
“It was electric scoring in the season’s opening game,” said Orwig who is one of his team’s roster returners. “Sebe, Max and I just had a great shift in the offensive zone, creating chances that worked out for us, scoring 30 seconds apart.”
However, the Quake then gave up three straight goals in the second frame as the American tied the game. Miller and David Daulle of Alton, Ill., assisted Amos to snag a 4-3 lead before Yellowstone hit its locker room at the end of the second period.
“We all know it’s a game of momentum,” said Babineau, who comes to Cody for a fifth season in the NA3HL. “There were in-game mistakes. And I think the momentum had changed from when we started. You know, maybe being a little undisciplined, taking some penalties. I’m not sure of the stats, but I felt like (we) kind of went backwards.”
Great Falls’ offense was too much in the final frame as the squad scored twice, beating Quake goalie John Hughes of Nobleville, Ind., who finished with 25 saves on 31 attempts by the home team. Yellowstone recorded 21 shots on goal, but ultimately, the effort came up just short as the team didn’t find any scoring opportunities and its counterparts made good on their two tries in the third (36 total for the contest) that beat out the Quake goaltender.
“There were a couple of pucks that could have been stopped and should have been stopped, but it is what it is,” Babineau said. “We went in as a team and we lose as a team.”
The Americans dished out similar results with five goals on Saturday to Yellowstone’s three. The Quake’s offense wasn’t quite as potent as their first matchup with 26 shots on goal while their opponent recorded 46 chances to score.
Roastert found the back of the net twice and Logan Nichols of Berthoud, Colo., blasted one in during the third frame in which Yellowstone threatened at 4-3, but Great Falls thwarted off the possible comeback late in the final frame for its second win of the young season.
“In game two, we had to battle through some adversity, there were quite a few penalties that had an effect on our momentum, but we pushed through and battled back to get the game within one, we just came up short,” Orwig said.
Yellowstone returns home for its first contests at the Riley Ice Arena on Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13. “Wyoming’s Team” hosts the Helena Big Horns at 7:05 p.m. on both nights. Helena may be a force to be reckoned with as they fell just short of a Fraser Cup Championship in the past two seasons.
“I think they’re excited to play teams like this and I think that is a good sign,” Babineau said of his team’s next matchup. “This is a group that doesn’t really care who they play. They’re just going to let it play itself out, so I don’t think we’re going to be any slouch by any means.”
