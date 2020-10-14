The Lady ’Horns racked up errors but still handled the Powell Panther JV squad, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14.
Errors piled up in the first two sets for No. 4 Meeteetse (10-2, 3-0 conference), racking up 32 of their 46 errors in the match in those frames. Even so, it was clear from the opening serve the Panthers were outmatched, with Meeteetse having a size advantage.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at the beginning,” said senior Abigale May. “We all felt a little rushed at the beginning of warm-ups, but we figured ourselves out.”
An early run to start the match put the Lady ’Horns up 3-1, but errors let the Panthers even the score at 5. The Lady ’Horns strung together more runs and looked to run away with the set after a back-row attack from senior Lexi Allen, but the Panthers did not go away quietly, getting a kill in return.
From there, errors piled up again for the Lady ’Horns and the Panthers drew to within one. It was as close as they would get in the set. The ’Horns strung together a few more small runs, and junior Delanie Salzman iced the set with an ace.
The Panthers came out strong in the second set, trading points with the Lady ’Horns. Another chain of errors by Meeteetse and some strong play at the net forced coach Kelsey Scolari to call a timeout with the score at 14-9 favoring Powell.
The Lady ’Horns came back from the timeout and went on a six-point run to take a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the match. Senior Abigale May ended comeback hopes in the second with a huge spike that echoed throughout the gym.
“It felt good,” May said. “I was excited to get the last point.”
The Lady ’Horns looked more at home on their home court in the third set, and errors piled up for a Powell team that had played back-to-back matches. The Panthers spotted Meeteetse 12 points in the set and could never recover. The ’Lady Horns wrapped the set on solid passing from junior Miya May and Allen iced the match with a kill.
With another straight-sets win, the Lady ’Horns now have five such victories on the season and they have set themselves up well in 1A. At 10-2, they sit atop the 1A Northwest and are tied with Kaycee for the second-best winning percentage in the class.
“We have definitely improved since the beginning of the year, however, we still need some improvement on things before regionals and state,” Salzman said. “I am positive that we will, though, and I’m hopeful of finishing out the season strong.”
Meeteetse is back in action against Dubois (0-11, 0-3 conference) in their final home match of the season on Friday before heading to Ten Sleep to take on the Pioneers (1-7, 1-2 conference). First serve is at 5 p.m.
