No surprise, by the time you read this, it’ll be getting close to the big game hunting seasons. Our annual tradition here in Cody Country. If the majority of these columns tends more toward the hunting side of things, well, that’s to be expected, I guess. I am, after all, primarily a hunter. Have been all my life. And now that I’m entering the twilight of my life here, it doesn’t change what is.
Due to advanced infirmities as I approach 80 years of age, I can no longer pursue the beasts of the high country and the prairie as I did when a younger man. Regardless, although I am physically unable to hunt in the manner I find ethical and fulfilling, my heart is still that of a hunter.
Even though not registered as 100% disabled, my mobility is severely limited, yet I refuse to shoot or to use my vehicle as a mobile hunting blind. So, consequently, I don’t hunt.
Sandi and I hunted together and have since shortly after we were married. We don’t hunt for sport, nor do we hunt for tradition exclusively. In the early days it was solely for food and usually we did our own processing, but thinking back, it was always for fulfillment. We hunted because that’s what we were, hunters. If you don’t understand, I don’t have the words to tell you.
Mostly it was about the big mule deer. Several dozen pounds of meat on the hoof. Three or four would see us through the next year. Whitetails and antelope were a bonus, especially the does. Nothing eats better than an alfalfa-fed whitetail doe. Tender and tasty. But the bigger muleys were what we learned on and what we enjoyed busting our butts for.
In the old days, big mule deer were fairly abundant, although not easy. If all one needed was a meat buck or a doe, the hunt was a cakewalk. It’s humorous, since, being a writer, I am very aware that every outdoor writer since Colonel Whelen or Jack O’Conner has claimed the golden days of mule deer hunting are gone forever. From then, the early 1900s, to now, most outdoor writers advise that any four-point buck at all is a true trophy.
The trend is for current outdoor writers to insist that in order to kill these deer you need to trade that old .270 or .30-06 in on a super magnum that can reach 1,000 yards across the wide open to the next mountain in order to slay a decent deer of any size. That’s just plain old BS and always has been.
I killed my first bigger buck mule deer over 60 years ago with an old iron-sighted Marlin lever action rifle chambered in .38-40 caliber, if memory serves. A round considered obsolete at the time. Sandi took her first, a true trophy buck with a huge rack, running at 75 yards with a sporterized model 1895 Mauser in 7x57 chambering shooting my reloads.
Since then those that came home with us fell to everything from a variety of traditional muzzle loading flintlocks to a more modern .357 in a revolver (Montana legal) to a variety of rifles varying from single shots to lever actions to bolt actions.
Those long guns and the revolvers were chambered in the following: The 7x57 Mauser, 6x55 Swede, 30-06 govt., .243 WCF, 30-30 WCF, 32 Winchester Special, 35 Remington, 40-65 Sharps, 50-70 Government, 45-70 Sharps and Winchester, 32-20, 25-20, 25-35,38-55, 45 Colts, .44 Remington magnum, 32-40, 6.5 Creedmore, 6.5 Mannlicher, .223, 22-250, 250 Savage, 300 Savage and even the .338 Winchester magnum and their .300 short mag.
Those were my choices of equipment, from older military surplus to shiny new, off the rack. Many of which are illegal in Wyoming, but weren’t in Montana at the time.
Sandi mostly used her little .243 and later her .260 Remington. She collected elk, deer and antelope, feral sheep and wild hogs, along with the occasional coyote, with those two rifles.
I killed my first really big buck, 27 inches wide, 17 points and bases I couldn’t get my fingers around, over 50 years ago by accident while resting a couple of dozen yards on a grassy slope above a high mountain water hole. Killed it with a model 94 Winchester rifle in .30-30. A Buffalo Bill Commemorative at that!
I have had an affinity for pursuing oversized bucks ever since. Didn’t always work out, but I learned that even older bucks can be hunted by a host of practices from trail watching to stalking and tracking, but this big country we live in seems tailor-made for stalking as far as I’m concerned.
To me tracking, then stalking into close range for the kill, is the most satisfying way to hunt in all of this wide world, one on one! I like to get bad-breath close.
From competing for over 40 years in wide-open prairie 1,500 yard target-shoots to biathalon-style contests involving running and climbing through rugged homemade ranges set up by some perverse range master, I do know that only a backwoods Einstein or a well-equipped techno freak with an overly large contingent of helpers can predict the variety of wind directions and speed in any one example at those ranges. Otherwise, for 99% of us, any shot past 500 yards, in the field, is basically just a guess and a prayer.
Used to be whenever I heard stories of 600-800 yard shots that connect with true trophies, I just filed the story away under BS or under the heading of “someone should have bought a lottery ticket that day.”
Unfortunately, tools are available currently and techniques are being taught to the disciples of the distant kill philosophies that make that brag a likely matter of fact.
Things always change. Life is in a constant state of flux. Doesn’t mean we have to approve or join the madding crowd. Just saying!
