The Meeteetse boys basketball team had chances to earn its first true road victory of the season last week, but fell in a rematch with Ten Sleep on Saturday 50-47.
Last Thursday the Longhorns dropped a road contest to Greybull 63-49.
Late Tuesday night, the ’Horns had an opportunity to avenge an earlier season loss to rival Burlington, but fell in another close match-up 65-56.
The Longhorns are now 7-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
The Ten Sleep loss stings as it’s not only a conference loss, but a loss to a team the Longhorns beat at home 52-34 Jan. 21 in Meeteetse.
“You have to give Ten Sleep credit. They played well and hit some shots,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “It was definitely a game we could have won, we just didn’t all show up and play consistently.”
Mickle Ogden led the way for the Longhorns with 21 points and eight rebounds against the Pioneers.
Dace Bennett added 11 points and 14 boards and Ethan Salzman finished with nine in the loss.
The ’Horns clawed their way back from an early 18-6 deficit and had an opportunity to tie it up at the end of regulation, but couldn’t force the extra minutes.
Kiernan Erhart-Mukiibi put in four points for Meeteetse. Jason Moody finished with two points.
Against Greybull last Thursday the Longhorns finished the first quarter up 18-16, but a Buffs rally in the second frame found the ’Horns trailing 34-26.
“Greybull was pretty talented,” Hagen said. “We played with them for most of the game. It was just a couple of stretches where we went cold and they didn’t.”
Ogden again led the way for Meeteetse with 12 points. Salzman added 11 and Bennett seven in the loss.
The ’Horns put together a run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 42-36 entering the fourth frame, but Greybull went on another big run to get the 63-49 win.
“They outrebounded us a little bit more that we are used to as well,” Hagen said. “We are used to rebounding a lot better than we did against them.”
Kalvin Erickson dropped in six points for the Longhorns. Ehrhart finished with five, Moody four, Joe Pina three and Jonathan Blessing one.
The Longhorns will head to Cody for a matchup with the Broncs JV on Thursday, and then head to Kaycee for a Saturday tilt with the Buckaroos.
Thursday night’s game in Cody is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip off.
