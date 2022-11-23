Ryan Theros
Buy Now

Ryan Theros instructs his team during a Quake game against Missoula at Riley Arena in 2018. (File photo)

A familiar face will be behind the bench this weekend for the Yellowstone Quake, as former coach Ryan Theros has taken over for Chris Blaisuis and is looking to help the squad regain some of the magic that was here just a few short years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.