Chance William Schott made 8 seconds with no time to spare.
He said he didn’t even know he made the time until getting to the gate Wednesday night during Xtreme Bulls. Then he had to wait for two more rounds of riders before securing the win.
His 89 at Stampede Park held up, giving him his first win ever in an Xtreme Bulls contest and a big boost toward his goal of being Rookie of the Year.
The 22-year-old from McLaughlin, S.D. edged out Parker Breding, of Edgar, Mont., who briefly held the lead with an 87.5 on a night when the bulls bucked all but a handful of cowboys.
In Bullfighters Only it was Weston Rutkowski securing his fourth consecutive Extreme Bulls title. His prize? A custom snowboard from bullfighting legend Dusty Tuckness.
