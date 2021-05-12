The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a public meeting to visit with those interested in proposed changes to Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting and Trapping Seasons, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons.
The meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. May 21 in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library in Cody. The public is invited to attend to visit with local G&F personnel and ask questions related to the proposed changes.
In addition, G&F is hosting several virtual meetings to discuss regulations. Visit wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings for more information.
Written comments on the proposed changes shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website.
Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.
