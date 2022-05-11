Cody senior Hunter Hall won his final home high school golf tournament in style.
On Friday, Hall defeated Worland’s Karsten Simmons in a playoff to cap an 11-stroke Broncs win over Worland. Both golfers finished the day at 71.
Hunter made a birdie on the 18th hole in a playoff to win medalist honors.
“It was great, it was my last high school tournament of my career so it was a great way to go out,” he said. “It was interesting being against Karsten, someone I have played in tournaments with for awhile, so I know my opponent, but to make the birdie and win couldn’t have been better.”
The Cody boys finished first out of seven teams. Logan Hall took seventh (87), Ethan Salzman 10th (90), Townsend Bailey 11th (90), Myles Bailey 13th (93), Bradley Fick 22nd (102) and Wyatt Stephens 41st (122).
“The individuals who make up our boy’s varsity and junior varsity continue to make great improvements in their golf game and the scores speak to that,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “Most of our boys competing in tournaments this spring are under the 100 shot mark and are getting closer to breaking the 90 mark as well. With so many young players improving, next fall is going to be very competitive for spots on the travel roster.”
Hall will still be missed.
“Hunter’s progression in his two years with us has been tremendous,” Kraft said. “Hunter’s upside is huge, especially with his limited experience as a tournament golfer. Coach Williams and I could not be more proud of Hunter with his success and his coachability these past two years.”
Hall has signed with Central Wyoming College in Riverton where he will continue his journey as a golfer at the collegiate level.
He also remarked on the performance of the young golfers.
“The freshmen and middle schoolers played great so I am leaving the team in good hands,” he said.
Four middle school golfers made their tournament debut in the middle school division. Grady Perry (7th grade) shot an 87 to win the middle school division which included several other middle school students from Thermopolis, Sheridan and Lander. Colby Crandall, Logan Richard (both 7th grade) and Jordan Schumard (8th grade girl) also competed in the middle school division.
For the Fillies, Adelie Hall finished sixth with a score of 110.
In addition to Hunter Hall, it was also the final home tourney for senior Bradley Fick, who has been with the team for all four years of high school and before that, he was a middle school golfer.
“Both have been a huge part of our recent success,” Kraft said of the two seniors.
“Coach (Brandon) Williams and I are really excited for the future of both our boys and girls teams moving into next fall’s season. While we will certainly miss our seniors, our underclassmen are working really hard at filling their shoes and carrying on the tradition of golf success at Cody High School.”
