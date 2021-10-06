The Meeteetse volleyball team found success on the floor during its lone matchup last week, taking down the Powell JV in four sets on Saturday in Powell.
Meeteetse used some hot serving to win 25-23, 30-32, 27-25, 25-13.
“We had a higher serving percentage, 93%, as a team which I am pleased with,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “We are working on transitioning from hitter to coverage back to defense a little more quickly.”
Kiana Horsen led the Meeteetse attack with 10 kills. Delanie Salzman added nine kills, Kayla Horsen eight and Jayci Ervin seven in the win.
“We had some really great defensive digs, which was nice to see,” Scolari said. “Since we are not a strong blocking team we need to be able to read hits very well.”
Salzman dug 22 shots to lead the Lady ’Horns in that capacity. Ervin finished with 20 digs, Sami Cooley added 18 digs and Kennedi Johnson finished with 16 digs.
Kiana and Kayla Horsen combined for 31 digs in the win.
“The girls are still playing well together and are coming off the bench and doing a great job contributing,” Scolari said. “The depth of this team is a huge benefit.”
Meeteetse will host the Cody JV on Thursday night. Next week they travel to Burlington for tournament play.
