The Meeteetse boys basketball team came seconds away from a three-game sweep at the Meeteetse Jamboree over the weekend.
The Longhorns took down the Thermopolis freshmen 48-35 on Friday and the Worland freshmen 54-23 on Saturday.
The Cody freshmen, however, got by Meeteetse 32-30 to wrap things up on Saturday in a back-and-forth affair.
“We played a lot of younger teams this weekend, but we are pretty young ourselves,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “But we saw a lot of good things this weekend.”
After outplaying Thermopolis and Worland to start the weekend, Meeteetse had opportunities to pull away from the Broncs, but Cody found a way to kill the momentum once the Longhorns got anything going.
The Broncs jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Jason Moody connected on a spin move in the lane and freshman Johnathan Ogden finished off a steal with a Eurostep and bucket on a coast-to-coast play.
Fellow freshman Max Potas finished off a steal at the rim and the Horns took the lead 6-5 and were starting to roll.
“Defensively for not having a lot of practices in, I thought we played really hard,” Hagen said. “And we rebounded well in all three games.”
The Broncs battled back to tie things up at 15 apiece, but Moody answered with a 3-point play to put the Longhorns up 18-15.
Junior Jayson Erickson added to the defensive effort for Meeteetse, taking a big charge to hold off the Broncs 18-16 at the break.
“I thought Jayson Erickson played a really good game,” Hagen said. “Johnathan Ogden and Clayton Yoder also had to step up and play quite a bit when Ben Reinker went down with an injury and they played well.”
Potas helped extend the Meeteetse lead in the third with a pair of foul shots, and Moody capped off a well-executed inbounds play to put the Longhorns up 22-16, but again Cody fought back to tie things up 22 apiece.
Moody finished off the third with four consecutive points and Meeteetse entered the fourth up again 28-25.
“Jason Moody had a great game,” Hagen said. “Against Cody we got a lot of shots up and played good defense well enough to beat them.”
The Longhorns offense had gotten enough shots up for a big lead, but went a little stagnant in the fourth as the Broncs crept back into the lead.
Joe Pina, however, got a drive and finish to fall with time winding down to put Meeteetse up 30-29, but again Cody answered back, this time with a shot from deep to put the Broncs up 32-29.
Meeteetse had a chance with 8 seconds left, but couldn’t get a shot off.
“I was impressed with how Joe Pina handled the ball,” Hagen said. “Last year he struggled a little bit keeping control of it, but this year he has better handling and better control.”
The Longhorns head to Shoshoni this weekend for a trio of matchups that include Hanna-Elk Mountain, Shoshoni and No. 1 ranked Upton.
They will have a couple of more players available who should make an impact well, in 6 foot, 1 inch freshman Aiden Elliot, and junior sharpshooter Ethan Salzman.
Neither had enough practices to play at the Meeteetse Jamboree.
“It is a tough schedule, but it will be a great chance for these young guys to learn going up against good teams like these,” Hagen said.
