(Editor’s note: Regulars at the Cody Nite Rodeo this summer will be featured every Wednesday.)
Joe Priebe
Saddle bronc rider
Iowa-native Joe Priebe, 19, is back for his second summer at the Cody Nite Rodeo as he gains more experience before transitioning to college rodeo this fall.
Cody Enterprise: What brought you to the Cody Nite Rodeo?
Joe Priebe: I got a job outside of Meeteetse between my junior and senior years. I liked it, so I came back here.
Last year, I started riding here on broncs. I rode at some college practices over the winter and came back here to get on some more horses.
CE: How did you get into rodeo?
JP: I’ve always wanted to do it. I used to watch the rodeo back in Iowa where I’m from and went to a school when I was 17 for it in Missouri and loved it. I didn’t do it for about a year. I didn’t have a saddle or anything.
When I came out here a year ago is when I started getting back on again. I’ve just been doing it whenever I can ever since.
CE: When you moved to Meeteetse was that to make money to get a saddle?
JP: Kind of. And I just liked working out there on the ranch.
CE: What is about the ranch do you like?
JP: Everything. The country out there is super cool. You’re working between 11,000 feet and 7,000 feet running cattle. It’s cool working with cattle and horses and whatnot.
CE: It’s a little less flat than Iowa too.
JP: Yeah, Iowa’s all corn and soybean fields, so it’s a different sight.
CE: Do you have any superstitions or rituals that you go through before you get on your horse?
JP: A little bit. I never get on without saying a prayer.
CE: Do you say the same prayer every time?
JP: Yeah.
CE: What’s the prayer?
JP: The “Our Father,” the Catholic prayer (the Lord’s Prayer).
CE: What are you going to do when the season ends?
JP: I’m going to Texas. I’m going to school at Clarendon College. I got a partial bronc riding scholarship, so I’m going to go there and go to school.
CE: What’s your favorite rodeo memory?
JP: The other night here, I marked a horse and held ’em for two then set my feet again. That’s my favorite rodeo memory.
CE: What does that mean, exactly?
JP: To mark a horse out is when your ankles and feet have to be in the break of the horse’s neck for the first jump out of the chute to have a mark out, and if you don’t have that then you’re disqualified. You have to have one jump out, but you get more points if you get two.
Then he’s going to blow your feet back and you’re going to reset on his neck again. That’s kind of what I did. Then I got bucked off.
