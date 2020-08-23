Fall sports season is in full swing, and the Cody tennis team is making their presence felt, pun absolutely intended.
A southern matchup in a weekend doubleheader saw a few players get their first victories of the season and the Fillies continue to roll over their opponents. The Broncs are keeping pace, ending the weekend at .500 in the early going.
Fillies
It all came down to the rookie against Green River on Saturday. Freshman No. 1 singles player Raegen Staggs got her first victory of the season and helped secure an undefeated record for the Fillies through the first four matches.
Now settling into the varsity atmosphere, Staggs is finding her groove.
“With tennis, a few things go your way, you make a couple of shots, you gain confidence,” said coach Jason Quigley. “[Staggs] made a couple of really good backhands and the other girl lost confidence.”
Meanwhile, the No. 2 doubles pairing of Hudson Selk and Sage Crofts have continued their undefeated season, now winning four matches in a row in straight sets.
“Sage and Hudson rocked it,” Quigley said of their match against Green River. “They moved, they hit tough shots...They may have won their second set 6-0, but it took over an hour, I think. It may look like a blowout, but it was not a blowout.”
No. 2 singles player Anna Brenner was handed her first loss of the season but bounced back in match two to earn her way to a 3-1 record.
“The gal Anna lost to against Green River, if Anna plays her again, I’m putting my money on Anna,” Quigley said.
The top doubles pairing of Soffy Anderson and Ash Staggs earned a hard-fought victory in match one before knocking off Rock Springs’ Allyson Turner and Kayleigh Hamblin in straight sets in match two, dropping just two games in the process.
Rounding out the girls’ team, the tall No. 3 doubles pairing of Tashi Mathuin and Sarah André were handed their first loss of the season against Green River, but bounced back in a big way in a tough match with high winds against Rock Springs, securing the team sweep in the match and a 3-1 season record.
Broncs
The Cody boys have faced some tough individual opponents on the season and dropped their first match of Saturday’s southern struggle against Green River, 2-3, but bounced back in a big way against Rock Springs, sweeping the match.
The No. 2 doubles pairing of Tristan Dollard and Mitchell Schwab finally broke through the win column, chalking up their first victory of the year against Rock Springs’ Landon Afkinson and Brayden Davies in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
“They’re figuring out how to play with each other,” said Quigley. “In five weeks when state hits, I think that’s going to be a team no one wants to play.”
A new pairing at No. 3 doubles, Tade Geving and Ben Stewart, went 1-1 on the day. Geving slotted in at three doubs with T.J. Smith on Thursday, getting his first victory there, but Saturday’s action was Stewart’s first this season on the varsity squad. Their victory came with the rest of the team as part of the sweep of Rock Springs.
The No. 3 doubles slot is an interesting conundrum for Quigley because so many players are so close to one another in skill level on the team. The lineup there will not be finalized until Sept. 2.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Solomon Stewart and Hayden DeMaranville rolled through the day, fighting hard through a second-set tiebreaker in the first match to get the victory in straight sets before rolling over Rock Springs in match two, dropping just one game.
For No. 1 singles player Cody Champlin, the day started off tough, taking Green River’s Caeden Grubb to a special ten-point “matchbreaker” in lieu of a third set to save time after winning a second-set tiebreaker, but ultimately fell in that final round, 7-10. He got his revenge against Rock Springs, forcing goose eggs from opponent Nico Woolsey and won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Quigley said the match against Grubb could have gone either way.
“If he plays that kid ten times, he’s not losing all ten times,” Quigley said. “He fought hard. I was proud of him.”
In perhaps the storyline of the early season, C.J. Dominick continues to win at No. 2 singles and remains the only undefeated player for the Broncs.
Like Champlin, his first match saw a ten-point matchbreaker to close it out, but Dominick was able to hold on in that match for victory. Also like Champlin, Dominick rolled in his second match of the day, taking down Rock Springs’ Jaxon Smith, 6-0, 6-1.
“C.J. out-fights every one of his opponents, it’s as simple as that,” Quigley said. “He was down the whole time [against Green River]. After he split sets, I walked out on the court to give him some thoughts and he goes, ‘I got this.’”
He did indeed have it, winning the matchbreaker, 10-6.
“I was placing shots in the corners of the court to make him move a little more, force him to make mistakes,” Dominick said. “I was frustrated at first, I didn’t know what to do. I told myself to play my game and just focus.”
Cody’s next action is in Powell on Aug. 25. First serve is at 5 p.m.
Cody vs. Green River
Fillies (3-2, 3-0 season)
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs (1-2) vs. Gabby Heiser, 5-7, 7-6, 10-5
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner (2-1) vs. Megan Counts, 3-6, 2-6
No.1 Doubles - Ash Staggs/Soffy Anderson (2-1) vs. Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson, 1-6, 6-0, 10-8
No. 2 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts (3-0) vs. Alicia Harrison/Kayde Strauss, 6-4, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles - Sarah André/Tashi Mathuin (2-1) vs. Kiley Strange/Ali Brown, 4-6, 3-6
Broncs (2-3, 1-2 season)
No. 1 Singles - Cody Champlin (1-2) vs. Caeden Grubb, 4-6, 7-6, 7-10
No. 2 Singles - C.J. Dominick (3-0) vs. Camden Nelson, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6
No. 1 Doubles - Solomon Stewart/Hayden DeMaranville (2-1) vs. Connor Friel/Domenick Kunkle, 6-1, 7-5
No. 2 Doubles - Tristan Dollard/Mitchell Schwab (0-3) vs. Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel, 1-6, 5-7
No. 3 Doubles - Tade Geving/Ben Stewart (0-1) vs. Rocco Copollo/Korbin Arnell, 6-4, 5-7, 7-10
Cody vs. Rock Springs
Fillies (5-0, 4-0 season)
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs (2-2) vs. Haylie Nandrop, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner (3-1) vs. Rikki Cozad, 6-0, 4-6, 10-3
No. 1 Doubles - Ash Staggs/Soffy Anderson (3-1) vs. Allyson Turner/Kayleigh Hamblin, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts (4-0) vs. Abbie Erramouspe/Ester Bae, 6-4, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles - Sarah André/Tashi Mathuin (3-1) vs. Hannah Shuler/Isabella Rodriguez, 7-6, 6-2
Broncs (5-0, 2-2 season)
No. 1 Singles - Cody Champlin (2-2) vs. Nico Woolsey, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Singles - C.J. Dominick (4-0) vs. Jaxon Smith, 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Solomon Stewart/Hayden DeMaranville (3-1) vs. Cole Meats/Khristian Sanarez, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles - Tristan Dollard/Mitchell Schwab (1-3) vs. Landon Afkinson/Brayden Davies, 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles - Tade Geving/Ben Stewart (1-1) vs. Ian Meats/Adam Larsen, 6-0, 6-0
