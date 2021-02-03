Cody’s Marshall Brookins competed in the Intermountain Division Weekend No. 2 Nordic Races last weekend in Bozeman, Mont. The event was a junior national qualifier and he finished 61st in the distance race in 39:05.7 and 90th in the sprint races in 3:29.16.
“The competition was definitely way more aggressive than a regular high school race, but I feel like I can take the race strategies I seen from the Bozeman racers and apply it to a high school race and see some improvements in my time and placement,” he said.
An account has been set up at Big Horn Federal to go towards purchasing newer gear and for his race fees and travel expenses for Brookins to attend regionals in March under Melinda Peters, MBrookins - Ski Fund. (Courtesy photo)
