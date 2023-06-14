In South Carolina, the Department of Natural Resources recently caught and released 16 coyotes back into the wild.
Sounds about as bright as the city of Cody’s feral cat “Trap, Neuter and Release” program for our city’s feral cats. However the South Carolina program makes much more sense.
Let me diverge for a brief, few sentences. I remember years back when that area of the South was notorious for screwing up the federal government’s plans to release endangered red wolves into the wild down there. Unanimously those folks all said no deal, no way.
The federal government tried several times to get state authorities to go along with the program, but the states involved all vetoed the idea. End game, no red wolves released.
Why couldn’t Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have been so accommodating to the wishes of the ESA puppet masters when it came to their desire to release those oversized Canadian wolves down here, eh?
Okay, ancient history, done deal and we are learning to live with it. What most people from out here in the hinterlands don’t know or understand, predator-wise, is that until recently, like in the last 50 years or so, most southern coastal states have had no appreciable population of wolves or coyotes. Granted, they apparently had several varieties of Big Foots and moonshiners, according to the TV anyway, and actually have the odd black bear, cougar, bobcat and feral hog, but their landscape was seriously remiss in coyotes. Feral dogs probably, but no historical established population of coyotes. Red and grey fox, possum and raccoons yes, but they can hardly be considered alpha predators.
Scuttlebutt has it that some of those “Good Ole Boys” discovered what a hoot it was to chase the little wolves out here in the Rocky Mountains and the great American desert, and, similar to the jerks who planted the walleyes in Buffalo Bill Reservoir, imported wild coyotes and turned them loose down south for hunting purposes. Having no natural lethal control, the little wolves exploded population-wise.
Understand that left to their own designs, coyotes will expand their population as rapidly as food availability permits to fill that niche and, as long as there is a sufficient prey base, they will expand to the limits of that base and then, lacking control, explode past it, which seems to be what happened in our southern states, placing a large population of yodel pups where they had never been before. A problem almost on par with the exploding numbers of feral hogs down there, or so I have read.
Remember, out here in the West, once the wolves were removed, our coyotes exploded, population-wise, simply because of a vacant predator niche and, oh yes, wolves seek out and kill coyotes.
And guess what? The red wolves native to those states down there had been long extirpated and were apparently not coming back.
So what? You ask, what has that to do with Wyoming’s problems with dwindling wildlife populations on all counts? Bear with me for a few sentences more. Please!
The SCDNR has, under a program created by their legislature, created a program to annually capture, tag and release four coyotes per game zone in the state, of which there are four zones, giving a tagged total of 16 per year. Anyone who successfully kills and reports a tagged coyote is rewarded with a free lifetime hunting license.
These people seem to be semi-serious about culling coyotes and eliminating that problem. The frosting on the cake, so to speak, is that anyone turning in a defunct tagged coyote can designate anybody as the recipient of the lifetime license.
If you think about it, self-serving human greed is probably the base motivator for 90% of the world’s humans. Customized and streamlined, with appropriate funds added, similar programs could be used to cull wolves right here in good old Wyoming. Not to mention an incentive to turn in poachers of all persuasions, both angling and hunting.
Think about it. Wyoming would have the entire participating population as watchers in the woods and wildlife enforcers instead of the meager few dozen we have now. Similar to our present status, there would be nowhere an outdoor person could go where they weren’t being watched and reported on. Talk about a totally Orwellian concept.
It staggers the imagination.
