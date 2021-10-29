The Cody Broncs football team opened the 2021 3A playoffs with a 40-7 win over visiting Worland Friday night.
Cody running back Jackson Schroeder rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Broncs built a 34-7 halftime lead.
The undefeated Broncs will host Star Valley next Friday in the semifinals. The winner of that game will advance to the 3A state championship game in Laramie.
