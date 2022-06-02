The Cody Legion baseball team walked away with a pair of wins over Riverton in its first home stand of the season on Wednesday evening.
Cody beat the Raiders 12-1 in game one and 6-5 in game two.
Jackson Schroeder got the win on the hill in game one. He allowed one hit and one run over four innings, striking out four.
He also picked up four hits at the plate with two singles, a triple and a homer.
The Cubs pulled away in the second inning with four runs.
Ben Reinker doubled in a run, Eli Johnston singled in one run, and Schroeder's homer scored a pair of runs.
Dominic Phillips finished 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.
In game two, Reinker broke open a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a single scoring one run.
The Cubs were helped by a big fifth inning at the plate. Schroeder, Phillips and Jace Jarrett all had RBIs in the inning.
Trey Schroeder got the win on the mound. He went 2 innings giving up four hits and three runs, two of them earned.
Jarrett went 3 innings, giving up three hits and two runs.
Jayvin McAlmond went 2 innings, giving up no hits and no runs.
