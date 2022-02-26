The Cody Broncs boys basketball team trailed just 46-45 late in the fourth quarter against 4A West conference leading Riverton, but fell to the Wolverines 58-54 in the its regular season finale on Saturday at CHS.
Luke Talich and Grady McCarten scored 17 points apiece as the Broncs finished with a record of 6-13 overall, 5-5 in conference play as they head into the post season.
A triple from Kamden Niemann tied things up at 23-23 heading into halftime.
Back-to-back threes by Niemann and McCarten drew the Broncs to within a point late in the game, but the Wolverines did just enough to pull away for the win and finish 10-0 in conference play.
Niemann finished with seven points for the Broncs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.