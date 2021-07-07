In another busy week for the Cody Legion B team, the Cubs won six of their nine games through Sunday.
“They had a really good week,” coach Sam Buck said. “We had games every day of the week – four-straight double headers and then three-straight days of playing the World Team. It tested our depth and endurance.”
World B 5, Cody 2
In its final game of the Lions Wood Bat tourney on Sunday, the Cubs lost 5-2 to the World Showcase B Colts.
“We were able to knock off the World Team before falling to them in two close games,” Buck said. “So overall we really like the way we’re playing and the direction we’re heading as the season is coming to a close.”
Cody’s runs came in the sixth on a ground out and single by Townsend Bailey. The Colts scored two in the first, one in the second and two in the sixth.
At the plate Bailey and Johnston went 1-3.
Bailey pitched all 7 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits.
World B 10, Cody 8
Cody battled back late with eight runs in the sixth but couldn’t get by the Colts in its lone Saturday game.
In the inning, four walks, three errors, and singles by Trey Thomasson, Bailey and Austin Maxfield made it 10-8.
The World team scored two in the first, third and sixth and four in the second.
At the plate, Myles Bailey went 1-1, and Jaxon Hazel, Jace Jarrett, Maxfield and Townsend Bailey 1-2.
Five pitchers took the mound. Johnston went 1 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on five hits. Hazel pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Randell Nielson went 2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Trey Thomasson pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit and Jayvin McAlmond went 1 inning and gave up no runs or hits.
Cody 5, World B 2
Cody won its first game of the tournament on Friday over the World team.
“This week we were able to really tighten things up and play winning competitive baseball,” Buck said. “We had a five-game win streak, which included knocking off a Billings team twice that beat us pretty good the week before.”
Taking advantage of some Colt miscues, the Cubs scored two in the first and second innings.
In the sixth, singles by William Duke, Jace Jarrett and Ben Reinker helped score the final run.
At the plate Duke went 2-4 and Hazel 1-3.
Ben Reinker pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Townsend Bailey went 4 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on six hits.
Cody 11, Billings 9
Three runs in the seventh helped the Cubs defeat the Scarlets on June 24.
In the inning, singles by Duke and Jarrett, and an error tied the game at 9. Cody took the lead on a second error.
The Cubs also scored five in the fourth and four in the fifth.
At the plate, Duke went 3-4, and Hazel, Jarrett and Reinker 2-4.
Duke earned the win, giving up nine runs on 10 hits through 7 innings.
Cody 8, Billings 2
A four-run third helped the Cubs secure victory in the second game. Townsend Bailey, Jarrett and Ty Peterson had singles during the inning.
Cody added one in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Offensively, Hazel went 3-4 and Peterson 2-4.
Peterson pitched 7 innings, giving up two runs on two hits.
Cody 20, Belgrade 10
The Cubs won out in a high-scoring affair against Belgrade on June 23.
Cody scored multiple runs on all but one inning on its way to a big win. Its biggest inning came in the third with six runs on singles by Duke, Peterson and Jarrett, doubles by Trey Schroeder and Reinker, a sac bunt by Dylan Ungrund and sac fly by Grady McCarten.
At the plate, McCarten and Schroeder went 3-3, Jarrett 2-2, Reinker 3-5 and Duke 2-3.
Wyatt Carlson pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on five hits. McAlmond pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Cody 11, Belgrade 1
Cody asserted its will over Belgrade on the way to an 11-1 victory in the second game.
Leading 2-1 going into the fourth, the Cubs scored on singles by Maxfield, Nielson and Hazel and a double by Schroeder to go up 6-1. The Cubs added four in the sixth.
At the plate Maxfield went 2-2, McCarten 2-3 and Schroeder 2-4.
McCarten went 1 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on no hits. Schroeder pitched 1 1/3 and gave up one hit and Townsend Bailey 3 innings and gave up one run on one hit.
Cody 13, Powell 6
An eight-run first helped Cody push past the Pioneers on June 22.
In the inning, Nielson had a sac bunt, McAlmond and Duke singles, and Hazel a double.
The Cubs also scored one run in the second, fifth and sixth and two in the seventh.
At the plate, Peterson went 2-3 and Jarrett 2-4.
Hazel pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits. Peterson went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two run on four hits.
Powell 8, Cody 3
Cody watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-3 loss in the second game.
With the Pioneers leading 4-0, Cody scored two in the fourth on a sac fly by Ungrund and ground out by Maxfield and one in the sixth on an error to make it 4-3.
Powell scored four in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
Hazel went 2-3 and Reinker 2-4.
Jarrett pitched 2 1/3 and gave up four runs on seven hits. Maxfield pitched 3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Reinker went 2/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.