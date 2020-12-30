Sleeping Giant Ski Area will be turning the ignition on for its ski bus starting Jan. 9.
The rides cost $5 and leave from multiple destinations in Cody and Powell. A season’s bus pass runs $65, but does not include lift tickets or rentals. There will be a Cody bus every Saturday through March 21.
Face masks must be worn to ride.
From Cody, the bus stops at McDonald’s at 7:45 a.m., Walmart at 8 a.m., and Wapiti School at 8:30 a.m.
In Powell, the bus departs from Mr. D’s at 7:30 a.m. This bus costs $3 and will run every Saturday through Feb. 22.
The Cody bus departs Sleeping Giant at 4:15 p.m. and will arrive back in Cody at 5:30 p.m. Powell’s bus leaves Sleeping Giant and arrives back in town at 5:30 p.m.
Passengers must be in fifth grade or higher to ride the bus alone. Younger passengers must be with a guardian 15 years or older.
All passengers must have a signed waiver before riding the bus and reserve a seat. If renting equipment, riders need to bring a signed rental form with them.
To reserve a seat and download a waiver, visit skisg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.