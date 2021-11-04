The Cody volleyball team put up a fight against top East team Laramie, but fell 3-0 in the opening round of the 4A State Tournament on Thursday in Casper.
The Fillies play Star Valley, which fell to Thunder Basin in the opening round, at 1 p.m.
Cody lost the first set 25-11. In the second set, the Fillies led 23-20 late but couldn’t close it out. Autumn Wilson tallied a kill to take a 24-23 lead to halt the first Laramie rally, the Lady Plainsmen tied it at 24 on a kill and then scored two more for the 26-24 win.
The third set again went to the wire before Laramie won 29-27. Neither team was either to pull away and the score was tied at 11 and again at 19. Cody led 22-20 but Laramie tied it. Then Lake Harrison tipped it over to put the Fillies ahead 23-20.
The Lady Plainsmen tied it again, then Cody blocked a Laramie hit to make it 24-23. Laramie returned the favor with a block to tie it again, then went up 25-24 on a kill. After a missed shot by Laramie, Cody pulled even once again. Autumn Wilson tipped the ball to empty floor to tie it at 26 and Ava Meier followed with an ace to put Cody ahead 27-26.
Then Laramie rallied to score the final three points, winning on a block that at first didn’t lead to a call from the judges. After a discussion, Laramie received the point, the set and the win.
(1) comment
Laramie’s “last point” in the 3rd set was an absolutely blown call. Ridiculous! Laramie obviously touched and and one of their players reaction told it all. They touched the ball. If they don’t have replay down there, they need it for state. Terrible! Fillies fought so hard to lose the match on a blown call.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.