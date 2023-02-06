The Cody boys basketball team came within an eyelash of sweeping a pair of conference teams on the road over the weekend, but ended up getting the split with Star Valley and No. 4 ranked Jackson.
On Friday night the Braves hit a triple with six seconds remaining in the game to get the 53-51 win.
On Saturday, Cody pulled away from Jackson in the second half to walk away with the 58-48 victory.
“To me that was the first weekend I’ve seen us play as a team and that is a big step forward,” coach Jay McCarten said. “We hadn’t put back-to-back games together all year and we did that.”
Kam Niemann dropped 23 points and pulled down six rebounds on Friday against Star Valley.
An early triple from Niemann helped the Broncs jump out to a 6-0 lead, but the Braves fought back and took a 15-12 advantage into the second period and led 29-23 at the break.
Wilkins Radakovich and Luke Talich ended up in early foul trouble, but both had strong second halves for Cody.
The Broncs put together a big run in the third started by a Talich bucket down low, a three by Niemann and a Radakovich shot at the rim.
A Niemann triple tied things up at 46 halfway through the final frame, and a three-point play from Talich with a minute to go put the Broncs up 51-49.
Star Valley had the ball with 19 seconds left to set up a potentially game-winning shot.
“We had three fouls to give, but it just didn’t happen,” McCarten said. “When we don’t want to foul we get called for them; when we want to foul we don’t.”
Star Valley’s Taft McClure stumbled into the lane with time winding down and Niemann apparently hanging on his arms, but he got the pass off to freshman Cooper Lancaster in the corner for what turned out to be the game-winning shot from deep.
It was a heart-breaking final, made even more so with Robby Porter exiting in the first quarter with a severe ankle sprain after going up high for a block and landing on a player’s foot.
Talich finished the night with 11 points and four rebounds. Radakovich added eight points and nine rebounds against a tall, athletic Braves team.
“It was a ton of fun. It’s nice being able to go against teams like that because the teams are getting better,” Radakovich said. “I personally like it because the guards don’t collapse down when you get the ball every time.”
He continued his strong weekend against Jackson on Saturday with 14 points, nine rebounds and a block.
Talich exploded for 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Radakovich and Maddax Ball helped get the Broncs rolling offensively against Jackson, and a Niemann triple tied things up at 9-9 in the first quarter.
Back-to-back buckets by Radakovich and shot from deep from Talich helped the Broncs get the lead 21-17 midway through the second, and the first half finished basically even at halftime.
The Broncs started out the third with a backdoor pass from Grady McCarten to Niemann for the lay in.
McCarten added a deep three and Niemann pitched in with a triple as both teams answered each other basket for basket.
“We finally put it all together and played well,” Niemann said. “There was a flow on offense that led to opportunities to score from three and attack the rim on their long closeouts. My teammates did a good job of attacking and finding me when I was open and I just did my job and shot the ball and attacked the rim.”
Cody ran away in the fourth with strong finishes underneath from Talich and Radakovich and a timely steal and layup in the backcourt from Grady McCarten.
He finished with seven on the day.
Ball added two in the win.
Cody (5-8, 1-2) will be busy this week with a trip to Casper on Tuesday for a matchup with Natrona before returning this weekend for home tilts with Evanston and Green River.
