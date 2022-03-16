After a winning season last year, the Cody boys soccer team not only returns plenty of experience on the pitch this spring, but plenty of impact athletes who look to finish stronger at the state tournament and get over the hump against some of the top teams in the conference.
Seniors CJ Dominick and Jackson Gail return with plenty of experience, and after a breakout sophomore campaign, All-Stater Matt Nelson is ready to pick up where he left off to start his junior year.
“I think we have a lot of stuff we have to work on, but I think we are going to be pretty good,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of speed and we’re looking to be a lot more aggressive.”
Nelson solidifies that speed in the center of the field and plenty of wings bring the quickness as well.
Remy Broussard should be a fixture at center back to add to the impact players, but one position is still a question mark for the Broncs.
“Who is going to stand out as the striker?” coach Randy Rockey asked. “I’m excited because we get to find that out.”
With a big crop of freshmen already stepping up, Owen Peterson may have already secured time on the field at outside back.
With so many tight games last year, especially the 2-1 double overtime loss to Riverton that ended the Broncs state tournament, Cody will hope to alter the course and turn some of those close losses into wins.
“We had trouble finishing games last year,” Rockey said. “We were in some close games. We had teams really on their heels that were really good teams and we should have won the game, we just didn’t finish.”
While junior Wilkins Radakovich was a force in the net for the Broncs last year, his transition out of the goal and onto the field has already been successful.
“Wilkins is a great surprise on the field,” Rockey said. “He has great size, great strength, really awesome vision and great feet.”
He will hand the responsibility in the net over to a host of talented keepers looking for varsity time.
But the Broncs will be looking to keep the ball as far away from their own goal as possible.
“The strength is our offense, we’ve always been a solid offensive team,” Dominick said. “One of our seniors has stepped back to play defense, but Matt and I have a good connection out there on the field.”
The Broncs start out the season with a home game on Friday against Pinedale. On Saturday Cody will travel to Sheridan.
The roster may be a little different opening weekend with a few key players missing for spring break, but the Broncs will be tested either way, a test they feel they are ready for.
With the size, speed, experience and an offense looking to take its shots, some high hopes linger on the field.
“This is a good year for us talent-wise,” Dominick said. “A lot of us have been playing together for a really long time. We are young, but we are experienced as well.”
Rockey has coached a number of the Broncs players since middle school, and has seen the chemistry building this year.
All of it should add up for an exciting season for the Broncs and their fans.
“I definitely think we’ll be finishing top four in the state,” Nelson said. “I believe if we play like we know we can play, we can be winning state.”
