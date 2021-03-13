The Yellowstone Quake beat the Bozeman Icedogs 3-1 in their season finale on Saturday, spoiling Bozeman’s home finale one night after the Icedogs spoiled theirs.
Yellowstone was able to fend off a late Bozeman rally behind solid defense and goaltending. Matt Schoer played a gem in goal, holding Bozeman scoreless through the first two periods and stopping 14 of 15 shots he faced in the third.
After a scoreless first Keegan Ferguson got the Quake on the board with a score at 18:33 in the second period.
At 16:14 in the third Cole Whitman made it 2-0 Quake on an assist from Tyler Hanson and Mason Merager.
Bozeman (13-19-2-2) scored with 9:49 left to pull within one but Schoer held tough in goal for the remainder and Cade Rosansky added an insurance goal with 17 seconds left to seal the win.
Schoer finished with 40 saves in net. Bozeman outshot the Quake 41-31.
The Quake dropped a heartbreaker on Friday night at home, falling 4-3 to Bozeman in overtime.
After falling behind 3-0, the Quake rallied with three straight goals from three different players to send the game to extra time.
With only 1:37 left in regulation, Brandon Kididis scored an even strength goal on an assist from Jack Luttringer and Wyatt Allan to make it 3-3. Allan and Joe McCormick also scored during the comeback.
But with just 2:42 left in OT, Jake Enders scored for the Icedogs to give them the win.
Connor Carroll made 32 saves in net for the Quake.
The Quake now finish their season 11-25-2-1.
