The Cody Legion B team went 4-2 in recent action.
Cody 13, Casper 5
An eight-run third and five-run fourth gave Cody the victory July 1.
“I thought we played well against Casper, especially at the plate,” coach Beau White said. “We put a lot of pressure on their defense on the base paths, and our defense was solid.”
The Cubs trailed 5-0 heading into the third. Trey Schroeder (two) and Wyatt Carlson had singles, and Connor Moss a double.
At the plate Schroeder went 2-4.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up five runs on seven hits through 5 2/3 innings. Devon Torczon pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Cody 11, Casper 9
Cody scored in all but one inning and held off a late Roughneck comeback to win game two.
The Cubs scored four in the second on double by Dominic Phillips and Carlson, singles by Logan McLeod and Schroeder and sac fly by Ben Reinker.
At the plate, Logan McLeod went 3-3, Carlson 2-2 and Jace Jarrett and Phillips 2-3.
Jarrett earned the win, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up five runs on nine hits. Chance Moss pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on no hits and Connor Moss pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run on no hits.
Powell 13, Cody 1
On July 5 in Powell, the Cubs watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover.
“We came out flat in both Powell games, and they took it to us,” White said. “Our level of competitiveness was definitely not what it needed to be, and that was the difference.”
Cody’s lone run came in the second on two walks and an error.
At the plate Schroeder went 2-3 and Connor Moss 1-3.
Ty Peterson pitched 2 innings and gave up six runs on five hits. Reinker went 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on four hits. Dylan Ungrund pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed no hits.
Powell 13, Cody 3
Cody’s struggles continued in game two as Powell once again pulled away for the win.
The Cubs scored one in the first and two in the fifth, which included singles by Ungrund, Schroeder, Connor Moss and Reinker.
Reinker went 2-3 and Carlson 1-1.
Henry Switzer pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs, one earned, on three hits. Connor Moss pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on two hits. Eli Johnston threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on one hit.
Cody 18, Riverton 12
The Cubs scored in all but one inning to win the first game July 8 in Riverton.
“Our hitting was very strong in both Riverton games,” White said. “We kind of had to hang on and stop a comeback in the first game, but the guys stayed positive and worked through the challenge.”
Trailing 4-0, the Cubs recovered with singles by Johnston, Carlson, Jarrett and Schroeder helped Cody score seven runs in the second.
Cody never trailed after that.
“(Coach Wasia) and I were proud of the way we came back from an early deficit, took the lead and kept the pressure on their defense,” White said.
At the plate, Schroeder went 3-5, Johnston 2-3, Torczon and Jarrett 2-4 and Carlson 2-5.
Schroeder pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on six hits. Jarrett pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on five hits. Torczon went 2/3 of an inning and allowed no hits.
Cody 16, Riverton 0
The Cubs shut out Riverton in the second game.
Cody scored four in the first, six in the second and two in the third, fourth and fifth on the way to a big win.
“Our base running was good in both games so we were able to capitalize on having guys in scoring position in most innings,” White said. “It was great to see them come back from the Powell games and play with a lot more enthusiasm and effort.”
Cody had 16 hits. William Duke, Reinker and Connor Moss went 3-4.
Reinker pitched 3 innings and gave up no runs on two hits. Torczon and Johnston both went 1 inning and allowed no hits.
