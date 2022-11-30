In an earlier column I mentioned that folks out wandering the bush should always have access to a firearm of sufficient power to defend their person, and that of their children and friends, from harm incurred during an improbable encounter with the most dangerous of our native wild species.
This opinion, of course, considers that said armed person is properly grounded and trained in firearms handling and shooting, including appropriate safety rules.
The preference here is for either a short-barreled 12 gauge shotgun and hardened slugs, or lacking that, a short, handy rifle of large bore would suffice. And, contrary to some people’s thoughts, a large caliber revolver would be my last choice if picking a fight with a grizzly were on the agenda.
Otherwise there’s bear spray, air horns and prayer. I tend to carry large bore revolvers in the field simply because I’m too lazy to pack a shortened howitzer around and I know how, from a lifetime of use, to utilize a hand cannon. Still, if a bear fight is imminent, I’ll take my pump shotgun with the 18-inch barrel, thank you.
Personally, I have carried a firearm for most of my adult life, on a daily basis. Not just carried them, but practiced with them on a regular basis. A lot of shells and cartridges under the bridge, so to speak. I carried concealed for years, thanks to previous training and even when I knew I was breaking some illegal law restricting that God-given right. Goes back to the old “judged by 12 rather than carried by six” saw.
For the most part, until just lately, I’ve lived my life outdoors as much as possible and every time I stepped out of the Jeep or my old Ford truck, I was seriously armed. Not well enough to take on a smaller developing nation, but close enough to give it a good run for its money.
Was that because I’m quaking with fear about encountering one of our bigger bears on some remote trail or even a face-to-face encounter with the fabled bigfoot? Not even close. However, once one understands that, though the odds are against it, everything from a run-in with a rabid skunk to a rabid coyote or bobcat can occur in the backcountry.
Since I usually run the backcountry solo, I’m usually doubly careful. There are documented reports of packs of ordinarily meek and cautious coyotes attacking people and savaging them. And we have wolves running willy-nilly across the countryside.
Will they attack solo adventurers if they can catch them off-guard? The jury’s out on that probability here in the lower 48, but plenty of reports of same happening in Canada and Alaska are available, regardless of what their supporters will tell you. Also, in the backcountry, people disappear. Who knows?
But everything from feral cats and feral dogs to muskrats, weasels and beaver can be rabid or just plain pissed off and then there’s a host of other nasty critters out there, like short-tempered bison bulls or moose mamas with youngsters that can give relatively soft targets, like humans, a nasty surprise. Humans rate real low on the list of nature’s super critters.
Even rattlesnakes, for which my usual advice is simply to back up and walk around them. Unfortunately, due to the nature of close encounters, there are those occasions when doing such simply isn’t possible. Eyeball to eyeball with a ticked-off venomous serpent isn’t where I want to be without some form of defense. Also, in every event, one must consider the future.
Which is a major bone of contention I’ve got with the majority of the “Wonderful Wildlife” movies and nature-oriented shorts on the television. In these scenarios, some plucky, educated yahoo (on the Mutual of Omaha shows I believe his name was Jim) plucks the troublesome critter up and removes it to some other place, saving all the little kiddies and the women folk, like in a grade B western. Obviously, a bison, bear or bobcat, let alone a spider or a snake, is where it is for a reason, usually for food or warmth or protection from something, if only the elements.
What happens if/when it returns and your child, or someone else’s is there? (Spoiler alert, don’t ever get bitten by a brown recluse spider. It’s a long time healing and hurting.) I’d hate to think someone got hurt because I didn’t have the common sense to eliminate a safety hazard. To me that’s kind of like leaving your camp without seriously dowsing your fire and making sure it’s out.
Only an amateur or an idiot does that!
