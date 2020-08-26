Jason Quigley strides through the Cody Tennis Complex, doing drills and giving a pointer or quick correction during Cody tennis practice. From the outside, it looks like organized chaos.
“Oh, I’m organized,” Quigley said. “It’s a little chaotic at times, but I’m organized.”
Quigley may be new to Cody, but he’s spent his life around tennis.
He played in high school for Natrona County, played in Division III college tennis at Pacific Lutheran University in Washington state, then became tennis director at athletic clubs in Casper and in Bend, Ore., where he worked for more than 22 years.
While at the Bend Athletic Club, he coached U.S. Tennis Association teams in the summer and working with high school players in the Beaver State.
“It’s what I do. I was a tennis pro for a living,” he said. “Now I get the pleasure of helping out Cody High School.”
Fillies
Coming off a season last year in which the Fillies took third at state, expectations are still high for a group which has seen some changes in its lineup.
Soffy Anderson, last year’s state champion at No. 3 doubles and this year’s senior captain, is coming back for her final season without longtime partner Nathalia Morales.
“I played with Nathalia since seventh grade,” Anderson said. “I’ve never played tennis with a different doubles partner before, so it’s going to be a little weird. But I’m pretty open to working with new people.”
Anderson is slotted into No. 1 doubles this season. Meanwhile, junior Anna Brenner, who anchored half of the Fillies state champion No. 2 doubles team last season is moving up to singles.
“My goal this year was to be either No. 1 or No. 2 singles,” Brenner said. “Right now, I’m No. 2 singles, but I’m probably going to challenge a few times.”
Ashlynn Staggs, who was the other half of the state champion No. 2 doubles team, is also back and is playing No. 1 doubles with Anderson.
Freshman Raegen Staggs is currently the No. 1 singles player and has been playing tennis since the third grade.
“I want to compete as No. 1 but it’s a little scary,” she said. “I think that will go away throughout the season once I really improve. That’s my main goal, is trying to improve and keep up at my No. 1 spot.”
It remains to be seen just what this Fillies team will look like after its podium finish at state last year, but they’re excited for the season.
“We all are really competitive,” Brenner said. “We’re excited to try to get some more titles.”
Broncs
Last year a young Bronc team finished 11th at state. Now more experienced and returning a majority of the varsity roster from last year, the team isn’t planning on finishing with that low of a place this year.
“I think we’re all pretty hopeful going into it,” said junior No. 1 singles player Cody Champlin. “We have a really solid team all around. Everybody is pretty close in skill level, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Champlin’s run at state did not end the way he would have liked, but after an offseason to work on his game and a handful of the top singles players in the state graduating, he likes his chances.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “I’m just going to play my game and do as well as I can.”
Last year C.J. Dominick was an alternate but this year he’s playing No. 2 singles, putting in the work this summer to raise his game to a new level.
“I played once or twice a day and tried to get my hours in,” the junior said. “I just really focused on getting better and the basics and wanted to get the best spot I could on the team this year.”
Quigley said the boys will be deep this year. Getting back last year’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Solomon Stewart and Hayden DeMaranville is a big part of that.
“They were the only team last year to beat the state championship team,” Quigley said.
No. 2 and No. 3 doubles will likely see some changes early on, in no small part because of depth.
“The boys are really close (in skill) from five down,” Quigley said. “They can be very, very competitive.”
