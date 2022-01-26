The Cody football team led the 3A conference in nominees for the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award for 2022 with five.
Danny Becker, Kellon George, Drew Trotter, Jonathan Williams and Nathan Wilson were all nominated for this year’s scholar-athlete award.
A total of 73 high school seniors were nominated from 20 high schools around the state.
Ten finalists and two nominees from the University of Wyoming football team will be honored with $1,200 scholarships and have a chance to be named scholar-athlete of the year and an additional $1,200 scholarship.
The finalists will be announced in February.
Coaches nominate players with a GPA of 3.0 or better. The scholar-athlete awards are based 40% on football, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extra curricular activities and citizenship within a player’s school and community.
