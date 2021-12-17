The Cody Fillies basketball team improved to 4-0 after overwhelming Powell 51-17 Friday night in Powell.
After a 3-3 tie early in the first frame, the Fillies went on a 20-0 run to take control.
Kennedi Niemann drained a 3 pointer at the buzzer to help Cody to a comfortable 38-9 lead at halftime.
Molly Hays led the charge for the Fillies with 21 points. Reece Niemann and Kennedi Niemann each finished with seven points. Victory Buck hit a pair of 3 pointers for six points.
The loss drops the Lady Panthers to 2-2 on the season.
