Tyler Replogle, 14, a junior bull rider from Niangua, Mo., competes at the Cody Nite Rodeo. The Cody Enterprise caught up with him recently to chat about his experience.
Cody Enterprise: How do you know when you’re ready to make the jump from junior bulls to regular bulls?
Tyler Replogle: There’s no specific age you have to be, just whenever you feel ready. Right now I feel good on the junior bulls.
CE: What brought you to the Cody Nite Rodeo from Missouri?
TR: My parents wanted to take a big trip and I wanted to get on some bulls along the way.
CE: What made you want to get into bull riding?
TR: I’ve been into it since I was 3. My teacher’s son was pro which made me want to
get into it.
CE: How did you learn to ride bulls?
TR: You just have to practice and work on your balance. I stand on a ball a lot and walk on the top of the fences.
CE: What do you think of the Cody Nite Rodeo compared to others you’ve been to?
TR: It’s a lot bigger than what we have in Missouri. The crowd is fun.
CE: What goals would you like to accomplish in rodeo?
TR: Get good. That’s all I care about.
CE: What kinds of things do you do to prepare before you go out there?
TR: I just put my gear on, get my rope sticky and hold on.
CE: What advice would you give to another bull rider just starting out?
TR: Stay up on your rope, squeeze your legs and nod your head.
