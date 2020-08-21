It was hot on Thursday when the Cody High School tennis squad took the courts to open their season at the Cody Tennis Complex. There was some frustration on both sides and some growth that happened even in defeat.
“It was a good day today, a learning day,” said coach Jason Quigley. “The kids fought hard.”
The Broncs split their team matches, beating Thunder Basin but falling to Campbell County. The Fillies won against both teams.
Broncs
In many ways, tennis is about resilience and pushing through mentally, and that was something of a theme in Thursday’s season-opening matches.
C.J. Dominick got a taste of that lesson first-hand in his match against the Bolts. Dominick played his first matches at No. 2 singles on Thursday, and after dropping a second-set tie-breaker 0-7 to Thunder Basin’s Carson Hanson, he came over to his bench with his head down and threw his racquet at his bag.
After talking to Quigley and assistant coach Taylor Boogerd though, his demeanor changed instantly, something teammate Anna Brenner mentioned. With his head held high, he went on to take his final set and serve up a victory.
“(Coach Quigley) said to focus on the point and keep pushing through,” Dominick said. “He just wanted to make sure that I was playing quick and doing well, focusing on my game and my feet and just outworking him.”
“It’s a challenging thing when they start to get in their own mind,” Quigley said. “I try to get them to fully embrace the fight and have fun with it.”
The second match of the day against Campbell County did not go the way Broncs hoped, as they went 1-4 as a team against the Camels. Though they may have dropped four matches, each doubles team went to three sets, something that Quigley thinks the boys should be proud of.
“All of those matches were close, all of those matches were winnable,” Quigley said. “We maybe need to work on 3rd sets a little bit.”
Dominick accounted for the lone victory for the Broncs against Campbell County.
“There were a lot of close matches,” he said. “We can take those guys on another night.”
Fillies
The Cody girls started the season off undefeated on Thursday, taking down both Thunder Basin and Campbell County, but it was a tough day for freshman No. 1 singles player Raegen Staggs, as she dropped both of her matches and broke the strings in her racquet during the course of the second match.
Her first match went nearly two and a half hours, and she settled in fairly quickly, fending off nerves about playing in her first varsity matches ever.
“I thought it was going to be a lot scarier,” she said. “Now that I’ve seen how I’m going to play, I’m a little more confident.”
No. 2 singles player Anna Brenner fared better, winning both of her matches in straight sets, including a match against Campbell County that was over in just 30 minutes.
“The first match felt closer, I just managed to get the winning points,” she said. “Match two wasn’t as competitive but it was fun to play still. Just being out there is fun.”
Soffy Anderson and Ash Staggs, both former state champion doubles players, played their first matches with each other on Thursday and split them, beating Thunder Basin but losing to Campbell County.
At No. 2 doubles, Hudson Selk and Sage Crofts rolled easily through the day, winning both matches in straight sets, while the No. 3 doubles pairing of Tashi Mathuin and Sarah André had to hang on through a tight first set to win against Thunder Basin before taking down Campbell County.
“They won relatively easily, 6-1, 6-4,” Quigley said. “They were always smiling.”
Cody vs. Thunder Basin
Fillies (4-1, 1-0 season)
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs vs. Kinsley Larson, 2-6, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7)
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner vs. Brianna Ketchum, 6-2,6 -1
No. 1 Doubles - Soffy Anderson/Ash Staggs vs. Maggie Bruse/Autumn Lund, 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts vs. Katie Bruse/Brooke Kendrick, 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 Doubles - Tashi Mathuin/Sarah André vs. Sarah Rasse/Hallie Angelos, 7-5, 6-4
Broncs (4-1, 1-0 season)
No. 1 Singles - Cody Champlin vs. Matt Mobley, 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Singles - C.J. Dominick vs. Carson Hanson, 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (0-7), 6-4
No. 1 Doubles - Solomon Stewart/Hayden DeMaranville vs. Joel Klassen/Mason Miller, 3-6,6-3,6-3
No. 2 Doubles - Tristian Dollard/Mitchell Schwab vs. Luke Lass/Josh Lubben, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7
No. 3 Doubles - TJ Smith/Tade Geving vs. Taylor Gulley/Josh Klaassen, 6-3, 7-5
Cody vs. Campbell County
Fillies (3-2, 2-0 season)
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs vs. Alexa Richert, 3-6, 4-6
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner vs. Peyton Whitt, 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles - Soffy Anderson/Ash Staggs vs. Livie Castellanos/Abi Neary, 4-6, 3-6
No. 2 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts vs. Chloe Rankin/Mari Bouzis, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles - Tashi Mathuin/Sarah André vs. Maddie Edwards/Taylor Kannaple, 6-1, 6-4
Broncs (1-4, 1-1 season)
No. 1 Singles - Cody Champlin vs. Tanner Lemm, 2-6, 3-6
No. 2 Singles - C.J. Dominick vs. Marcus Sarvey, 6-2, 6-4
No. 1 Doubles - Solomon Stewart/Hayden DeMaranville vs. Jefferson Neary/Austin Robertson, 3-6, 6-2, 1-6
No. 2 Doubles - Tristian Dollard/Mitchell Schwab vs. Jason Fink/Logan Dymond, 4-6, 6-3, 0-6
No. 3 Doubles - William Law/Micah Idema vs. Hayden Lemm/Tully Allison, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6
