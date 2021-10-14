The Cody girls swim team finished off the regular season Thursday night with a second place finish at the Powell Triangular.
Powell finished first with 456 points. Cody earned 301 points for second. Worland finished third with 272 points.
Mahayla Allred qualified for state in the 200 yard freestyle in 2:19.63.
Kelsey Pomajzl was one of a number of Fillies to touch out with a personal best as she won the 200 yard IM in 2:34.42.
Tara Joyce won the 50 free and 100 yard back.
Kelly Joyce had a personal best in the 100 breast in 1:18.03 to take first.
The Fillies head to Worland for the 3A conference meet next Friday and Saturday.
