No one wants to see an undefeated team lose in the last contest of the season. When two undefeated teams meet in the last varsity game of the regular season, though, it’s inevitable. For the Meeteetse faithful, it was the wrong side, as the No. 1 Farson-Eden Pronghorns took down the No. 2 Longhorns, 35-16.
“As we took the field for our first possession and they scored on us, I think everyone got a little down,” quarterback Dace Bennett said. “We did not play to our full potential. I know we could have put up a pretty decent fight, maybe even won that game.”
High winds and heavy pressure kept the passing game limited for Bennett, who finished 11-of-28 for 98 yards and an interception. Bennett scored the only touchdowns of the game for the Longhorns (6-1, 5-1 conference) on the ground and averaged nearly six yards per carry while racking up 82 yards, but also lost a fumble.
“Because of the weather situation, it was a tough situation to pass it,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “You’re going to get that this time of year, whether it’s wind or snow or cold temperatures.”
Heavy rush from the Pronghorns (7-0, 5-0 conference) made it difficult for Meeteetse to get anything going offensively.
“They did a really good job of pushing forward,” center Jonathon Blessing said. “It’s hard to engage when you’re taking a couple of steps backward first.”
The Pronghorns jumped out to a 20-0 lead by the time the first half broke, blocking a punt and getting goal-line stops to keep the Longhorns scoreless.
Meeteetse came out with a fire in the third, ripping off 16 straight points and shutting out Farson-Eden in the quarter. Up only 4, the Pronghorns ran down the clock and punched it in twice more to close the game.
“I don’t think it was any one turning point,” Hadley Abarr said. “They did what any good team would and capitalized on our mistakes.”
One of those mistakes was not being able to get off the field on fourth down. Hagen said the Pronghorns converted on more than a few fourth-and-longs and fourth-and-mediums, including once for a touchdown.
“We were there, we just weren’t consistent enough on defense to stop the run,” Hagen said. “I don’t think we were totally outmanned or anything like that, we just had some missed assignments defensively.”
Even so, the defense held up better than that of any other opponent Farson has played this season. The Pronghorns are averaging 56 points per game this season, the second-most in 6-man football, and have 60 or more in three games. The 35-point finish for Farson-Eden is their second-lowest total of the season.
Senior Dale McBride, a new addition to the Longhorns this season after a hiatus from football, led the team in solo tackles with 12 and made some key touchdown-saving plays.
“He was an animal on both sides of the ball,” Bennett said. “He played a heck of a game.”
Despite the nearly 20-point loss, the Longhorns feel good about where they are at.
“We have some things we need to work on,” Abarr said. “I hope we get to see them again. They even told some of us after the game that we’re the best team they’ve seen all season.”
The Longhorns next play the Cody JV squad in a non-varsity contest this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Meeteetse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.