Currently, our northern neighbor, the state of Montana, is apparently undergoing a severe attack of stupid!
It’s being aided and abetted by its various news media, including a popular local TV station. What happened was several weeks ago a young lady was out hunting, chanced upon what she thought to be a young wolf and promptly, since it was apparently legal, shot it.
Bad choice. If you watch that station for news, by now you’re aware that the young wolf turned out to be a free-roaming, feral Malamute. A magnificent breed that has its own glee club of supporters nationwide. Regardless, our clueless huntress went on Twitter or Facebook or one of those other social clubs for the socially needy, regaling everyone with what she thought was good news. News about her killing one of those nasty wolves.
Reminds me of the story about a young mountain lion. This lion, near starvation, chanced upon the carcass of a dead cow out in the woods. A bull, in fact. Eagerly, and over several hours, the young mountain lion devoured the defunct bovine critter. After devouring all the beef it could hold, the cat took a nap and when it woke up, it felt so good it started roaring its good fortune up and down the mountainside.
A couple of nimrods, out hunting, heard the roaring lion and decided to check it out. Spotting the large cat crossing an open meadow, they shot it! Moral of the story? When you’re full of bull, keep your mouth shut! Probably more than a few readers feel that could apply here, but it’s got a different connotation in this instance. Our young lady could have been a bit more discreet about her trophy no?
Regardless, the hue and cry went forward to pillory this young woman, or, lacking that, tying her to a stake and letting eagles peck out her eyeballs. Or a few things just as dire if you follow the news. But, as late radio show host Paul Harvey used to say, here’s the rest of the story.
To begin with, the news station in question has represented this dog to be an adorable, more or less, misplaced pet. Misleading in the extreme and they know it! They have even illustrated the story by showing a picture on TV during the telling of the story, of a classic example of the young Malamute species. A picture of a model dog looking quite well groomed and very Malamute-like.
Talk about a cheap shot! Anyone acquainted with the breed understands that, being originally bred from wolves centuries back or so, as a major dog food manufacturer maintains, many of these animals grow up to bear a strong resemblance to a wolf, in coloring and markings. So much so that Hollywood is notorious for using Malamutes and Malamute crosses to be pretend wolves in many of their movies. And again, in a recent series of dog food ads. Which is about as much exposure as to what a wolf looks like as most urbanites and Iowans are acquainted with these days.
Point two, although mentioned, although barely so, and virtually ignored for the remainder of the news story, this dog was part of a pack of 18 Malamutes turned loose by some enterprising jerk to fend for themselves in the wilderness. If they hadn’t turned entirely feral, it was coming and the only thing worse than a pack of wolves is a pack of domestic canines turned feral. That is fact. The critters are smart and have little fear of man and/or his environs. People who husband livestock understand and fear these “packs” of pets.
Whoever abandoned those animals to their fate in the forest should be hung up by their genitalia and then drawn and quartered. There can be no excuses for that sort of behavior. I can’t tell you how many, perhaps once-decent pets, I’ve had to destroy over years because some idiot (are you reading this, Marvin?) decided to turn them out somewhere onto BLM or forest service lands because they were too lazy or too stupid to deal with the animal through proper channels.
Fact is, back when Sandi and I lived in Montana, there was a state law regarding feral cats and dogs instructing their demise when discovered over 100 yards from an inhabited or uninhabited domicile. This was the law. Hunters were instructed to shoot any free-ranging animal that was living out of bounds. I suppose this was due to years of enduring the 1950s and ’60s hippie movement and watching as the disappointed hipsters left the state leaving their cats, dogs and goats to fend for themselves out in the woods.
If Montana’s Fish and Game dudes ever removed that statute from the books, I don’t know. All I know is it used to be the law to authorize folks to shoot free-running, semi-domestic critters without so much as by your leave to the authorities. Probably saved as many sheep from getting gutted in the middle of the night as any wolf and coyote control program. Domestic dogs gone wild can be real nasty. And they will attack people too. Witness the killing of a Native American on the Wind River Reservation by a pack of feral dogs just last summer. A pack of so-called pets that had already attacked several people.
I know this will anger and upset a whole lot of transplanted urbanite resident readers, but, in my mind, the lady did nothing wrong except to brag on Twitter (or whatever). That was dumb! On the other hand, tanned out, that pelt should make a nice rug, and 99% of the people who see it will probably think it’s a wolf. Granted there’s a certain element of the population that wouldn’t appreciate it being a wolf either.
Still, as far as the law goes, for all I know the continuing crunch of Californians may have had that law nullified as they slowly brought their visions of paradise, drugs and politics into Montana over the years. Which would be stupid. These aren’t everybody’s favorite pet we’re discussing here. Documentation on a national level will show an alarming amount of people killed and injured every year, across the nation, by feral pets. Especially feral dog packs. Then there’s the not so small fact that feral pets are a vector for diseases, like rabies.
Just saying.
